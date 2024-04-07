Whippy McGee
Surf 4 Life
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 3, 2014
- Messages
- 26,387
- Reaction score
- 65,099
Muslim women awarded $17m after NYPD made them remove hijabs
New York City has agreed to pay out $17.5 million (£13.7 million) over two women who claimed they were violated when they were forced to remove their hijabs to have their mugshots taken.
www.yahoo.com
.... for mugshots
New York City has agreed to pay out $17.5 million (£13.7 million) over two women who claimed they were violated when they were forced to remove their hijabs to have their mugshots taken.
Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz, who are both Muslim, sued the city in 2018 after police officers made them take off their religious coverings in front of dozens of men.
... Read More
=========================================================================================
Can you imagine the horror and degradation that these two women had to show their faces after being arrested for committing crimes? It's not like they wouldn't pose for a shot together (exposing their faces to millions) for the MSM to push their case.