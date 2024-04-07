Crime NY City o pay $17.5M for forcing Muslim women to remove hijabs...

Muslim women awarded $17m after NYPD made them remove hijabs

New York City has agreed to pay out $17.5 million (£13.7 million) over two women who claimed they were violated when they were forced to remove their hijabs to have their mugshots taken.
.... for mugshots

New York City has agreed to pay out $17.5 million (£13.7 million) over two women who claimed they were violated when they were forced to remove their hijabs to have their mugshots taken.

Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz, who are both Muslim, sued the city in 2018 after police officers made them take off their religious coverings in front of dozens of men.

... Read More

Can you imagine the horror and degradation that these two women had to show their faces after being arrested for committing crimes? It's not like they wouldn't pose for a shot together (exposing their faces to millions) for the MSM to push their case.
 
One part of me is saying fuck off but then again she was arrested for something she didn't do. They need to arrest the sister in law that lied about her.
 
Can you imagine the horror and degradation that these two women had to show their faces after being arrested for committing crimes? It's not like they wouldn't pose for a shot together (exposing their faces to millions) for the MSM to push their case.
Ah yes, suddenly conservatives are not pro-1A because it's not Christianity.
 
Hmm...yes. So in this day and age, I, as a male and an atheist, can pretend to be a transgender Muslim woman and refuse to remove my hijab or claim sexual assault by the police.
 
A hijab generally doesn't obscure someone's face. Their problem was having to remove the entire head covering in front of a bunch of male strangers.

I know you're a moron who peddles exclusively in low IQ rage bait threads, but you can't even get the details right on that.
 
Hmm...yes. So in this day and age, I, as a male and an atheist, can pretend to be a transgender Muslim woman and refuse to remove my hijab or claim sexual assault by the police.
You can be an asian female shark or a gay fish. In 2024 you can be as delusional as you want.

I might demand that everyone call me Elvis the King of Rock next week at work.
 
Everyone else has to take their hats off for mugshots, they get an exception? Crazy.
A hijab generally doesn't obscure someone's face. Their problem was having to remove the entire head covering in front of a bunch of male strangers.

I know you're a moron who peddles exclusively in low IQ rage bait threads, but you can't even get the details right on that.
The reward should be shipping them back to whatever shithole country they came from
 
You can be an asian female shark or a gay fish. In 2024 you can be as delusional as you want.

I might demand that everyone call me Elvis the King of Rock next week at work.
Why stop there? Hell, I could just concoct a religion that requires me to wear a ski mask in public and permits the beating and unfair treatment of women. I'll make it tax-exempt and start looking for disciples in my region.
 
The reward should be shipping them back to whatever shithole country they came from
I forgot the part of the Constitution where it says it only applies to native-born Americans.

You realize this ruling also applies to Jews and various other faiths?
Why stop there? Hell, I could just concoct a religion that requires me to wear a ski mask in public and permits the beating and unfair treatment of women. I'll make it tax-exempt and start looking for disciples in my region.
Love the rage porn where are dumb enough.
1. To think they can just go create a new religion with carved out exemptions.
2 Or that exemptions would be so broad that they overrule public safety requirements, which the legal system has repeatedly tossed out.
 
