PWD NXT Battleground 2025: TNA CHAMPIONSHIP ON A PLE??

NXT BATTLEGROUND 2025
LA PRIMERA ON TOP
SUNDAY MAY 25TH
8E/5P
ON PEACOCK
NETFLIX IF YOU LIVE IN A 3RD WORLD COUNTRY)


20250506_Battleground_Match_VaquerGrace_16x9_date--651b8430fac6faf7ba9c8612730d769d.jpg


NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
STEPHANIE VAQUER (c)
VS
JORDYNNE GRACE

20250507_Battleground_Match_ObaMyles_16x9_Date--659fd982a33073bc0977810cbfb81148.jpg


NXT MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
OBA FEMI (c)
VS
MYLES BORNE

20250506_Battleground_Match_JoeHendryTrick_16x9_date--ffea89d9e4ca7a82e485a3ba72cf5feb.jpg


TNA WOLRD CHAMPIONSHIP
JOE HENDRY (c)
VS
TRICK WILLIAMS

20250512_Battleground_Match_SolKelani_16x9_date--5d686a7866469857f6eef985bc87c6a8.jpg


NXT WOMEN'S NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SOL RUCA (c)
VS
KELANI JORDAN

20250512_Battleground_Match_StacksTony_16x9_date--4cf673353adef0232d2ddfcd0c2ef3d7.jpg


MOB FAMILY WAR
CHANNING "STACKS" LORENZO
VS
TONY D'ANGELO

20250520_Battleground_Match_HankTankJosh_SpearsBrooksNiko_16x9_date--48d55ff8ac90c015e77c09c9860feea9.jpg


6-MAN TAG MATCH
THE CULLING (SHAWN SPEARS, BROOKS JENSON, NIKO VANCE)
VS
JOSH BRIGGS, HANK & TANK (c)


My usual predictions.

Women's championship - This really could go either way depending on who they want to call up first. Stephanie is so over and already had some appearances on the main roster. I feel Grace is already ready to go up too. I think, and hope, they build the brand around La Primera for a while longer and give her a Gunther like run here. Stephanie retains.

NXT championship - Borne is here to give Oba someone to toss around and have a hope spot or two. While Oba could lose the match, there is no way he's losing the title. Oba shows why he is the ruler of NXT and wins.

Women's NA championship - This could end up being the match of the night IF Kelani is on point. Sol always shows out. I don't see Jordan winning the title here, but I do see Zaria getting involved and maybe costing Sol the match. Kelani wins by DQ.

TNA Championship (can't believe I'm typing that) - I have a feeling this is Trick's last match in NXT. What I don't know is if the partnership between WWE and TNA is strong enough for them to put the TNA title on a WWE wrestler. The shock factor would be huge, but I believe in Joe Hendry! Hendry retains.

Stacks vs Tony - Underboss vs Boss. It's call up season in WWE so this could very well be Tony's send off to the main roster (I really hope he doesn't get lost in the shuffle there when he does eventually debut). I have a feeling that Cristifino isn't "dead" and returns here, with Rizzo, and get involved but I don't know who they side with... Gut says Stacks wins.

6-man tag - Really late addition to the card and feels out of place. The Culling need a win if we are to take them seriously and I think this is to set up a title match with Hank & Tank down the road. Could be a real fun match. Culling win by shenanigans.
 
