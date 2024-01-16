News Nursulton Ruziboev vs Sedriques Dumas Announced For March 30 Event

Mickey Mick

Mickey Mick

Freddy's Dead Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2009
Messages
3,380
Reaction score
481
So I just checked on Nursulton’s Sherdog record and apparently he’s fighting Sedriques Dumas on March 30 for a UFC on ESPN card headlined by Sean Brady vs Vincente Luque.

I can’t see how Nursulton doesn’t steamroll this dude, especially after seeing what he did to Brunno Ferreira, who otherwise has looked solid too.

Any thoughts on this matchup?
 
Pretty crazy disparity in experience. That being said, Dumas has shown steady improvement since the loss to Fremd and is one of the few MW that won't look entirely outsized by Ruziboev. Despite having 45 professional fights, it's a little difficult to know how good Ruziboev really is due to fighting wildly inconsistent competition. He did put a quick end to the Brunno hype train and that win still has the ability to age well, but we just don't know at this point. Fun matchup, really excited to see how this plays out.
 
Dumas has looked pretty mediocre, but we can't get overexcited about Ruzi based on one quick KO win.

Ruzi's regional record ain't all that.
 
Dumas has not impressed me from a skill stand point but he is athletic and has a ton of heart. Brundage did give him reasons to quit and Dumas powered through and won the gritty fight... issue is I don't think many other MW's have the issues Brundage does. Brundage doesn't lack skills but he's got the worst fight IQ and Dumas deserves credit for taking him out of rhythm but similar wrestlers like Malkoun would've just kept grinding what worked while Brundage.... doesn't.

Ruziboev was slick enough to catch the Hulk with a well timed right and Ferreira is showing some very crafty striking so I do think as long as he isn't hiding a cardio issue he should find just as brutal shots against at range Dumas for a comfortable decision. Dumas is tough and willing to grapple with his athleticism so I do think he'll survive but I don't think he's got the skills to make this a winnable fight.
 
Interesting matchmaking that does Dumas no favors. Unless Ruziboev absolutely gasses after RD1, presumably trying to finish Dumas after hurting him, he should win this easily. Probably by a finish.

Ruzi going on that Nickal Lite matchmaking plan so the UFC can tap into that legendary Uzbek market
 
Dumas is probably going to get his ass beat. I wanted to believe in him after his DWCS performance, but he wouldn't be the first person by far to smash their opponent on Contender Series and then totally flame out in the UFC proper. We've had lots of those over the years. He had a decent amateur record, but was an absolute can-crusher at the regional pro level until he got to, like, his last opponent or two prior to joining the UFC. His performances inside the UFC have not endeared him to me. He got badly out-hustled and submitted by Josh Fremd who is... a decidedly average unranked Middleweight. He was also totally delusional after that fight with his whole "He knows I beat him nine times out of ten" silliness. To his credit, he's put together two wins since then, but the first involved Cody Brundage (and his legendary low fight IQ) jumping guillotine to hand the fight to Dumas on a silver platter while the second was a razor-thin low-output Decision against Abu Azaitar where both guys seemed hesitant to engage one another. His fundamentals have improved and I think he's very willing to learn and to do whatever it takes to win a fight, but the "super-athlete finishing machine" that was initially advertised seems to have evaporated and instead he's barely scraping by some fairly bottom-of-the-barrel competition in these spots.

On the other hand, Ruziboev just picked up a really good win over Ferreira. Even if we assume he "got lucky" and caught Brunno on the button (a premise I reject, but we'll roll with it), Ruziboev is still a dude with an insane amount of pro experience with a very high finish rate. Don't get me wrong, Ruzi has also crushed a shit-ton of cans (in addition to killing can-crushers), but it doesn't take much effort to find that the guy has some very legitimate wins on his record other than Ferreira. Ruziboev is historically hard to finish and is very good at finding finishes of his own. And while Dumas has recently embraced the ability to go out and stay safe while winning Decisions, I just don't see him out-hustling someone like Ruziboev. I think he'll get caught and likely submitted at some point.
 
Not the first time Dumas has been in trouble. I have no doubts about the fight occurring.
 
I wonder if this one still goes ahead as planned after what happened with Dumas

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski II
2
Replies
37
Views
2K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis
Replies
0
Views
434
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,593
Messages
55,153,984
Members
174,640
Latest member
ahmed fesal1

Share this page

Back
Top