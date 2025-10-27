Nurmagomedov cheats at weigh-ins... again

Just watched a clip from weigh-ins and it clearly shows that Umar Nurmagomedov didn't make weight prior to 321. It was the same trick that they had pulled off with Khabib and obviously UFC employees are in it as well. Earlier this year we had weigh-ins postponed to accommodate Chimaev who still couldn't make weight but was given a free pass nevertheless. Some might say, oh, it's not a big deal they're allowed to cheat at weight-ins. But it's an unfair advantage over opponent not unlike PEDs. Weight classes exist for a reason.

In my opinion, this is going too far. They are allowed while in Abu or Saudi Arabia to poke eyes, grab fence and knee downed opponents without fear of losing points or getting DQd. It's highly unlikely they have real PED control either, especially for the home crowd favorites.

The integrity of sport is being trod in the dust for the sake of sportwashing some of the most disgusting and inhumane regimes in the world.

It's high time kafir fighters just straight up refused to fight in those corrupt dumpsters.
 
The Dagestanis love their tiramisu cakes
 
giphy.gif
I guess they’re taking altitude into account.
 
You can’t just say that and not post the clip or at the very least explain what they did
They did the shit they all do, stand on the scale with it preset at the weight they need to be and it never balances in the center before the person weighing them abruptly sets the scale back to 0 and call out that said Dagestani made weight.
 
You can’t just say that and not post the clip or at the very least explain what they did. What trick are you even talking about
My bad

it cant be, cheating is haram. It must be Ali Abdelaziz who cheated instead
p.s. subscribe to halal coin
It seems Chimaev's SCAM meme coin now has a serious competition
 
Shady shit for sure. Why don’t they make it a digital read out on a big screen for everyone to view? That’s pathetic if Umar is squeezing in extra pounds and clings his way to an unimpressive decision.
 
