Nunez vs Kayla will happen 2025

Clearly this is why the ufc brought Kayla in, not to crush the amateur cans in the division and make the division boring, but to set up a super fight with Amanda Nunez. And it would be a super fight. To determine who is the real womens goat.



Plus Nunez already hinted she wants to fight Kayla and risk putting her legacy on the line, so it’s an almost guarantee it will happen next year after Kayla wins the title.