Nunez vs Kayla will happen 2025

Gladiator24

Gladiator24

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 15, 2015
Messages
1,711
Reaction score
1,380
Clearly this is why the ufc brought Kayla in, not to crush the amateur cans in the division and make the division boring, but to set up a super fight with Amanda Nunez. And it would be a super fight. To determine who is the real womens goat.

Plus Nunez already hinted she wants to fight Kayla and risk putting her legacy on the line, so it’s an almost guarantee it will happen next year after Kayla wins the title.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Raquel Pennington not down with Kayla Harrison getting title shot with only one win, looking to return in September
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Mr Dilkington
Mr Dilkington

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,191
Messages
55,407,342
Members
174,762
Latest member
Mick Dojang

Share this page

Back
Top