Nunes vs Shevchenko final match | Biggest fight in WMMA history

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,153
Reaction score
3,191
So Amanda Nunes is coming back to fight Harrison which is a super fight and Valentina seems to most likely have a champ vs champ fight next against Weili

If nothing weird happens, Nunes smokes Harrison. Valentina smokes Weili

Then they can make the biggest fight in WMMA history to define the undisputed greatest female fighter of all time

They are both the 2 best female fighters ever and the one title fight they had it was super close, a very controversial split desicion where a lot of people think Valentina was the winner. They gotta run that back.

Plus, they both almost 40 an still at the top so this could be like a super legacy and retirement fight
1749369627724.jpeg
1749369839037.jpeg
1749369597850.jpeg
1749369673822.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • 1749369279031.jpeg
    1749369279031.jpeg
    181.4 KB · Views: 0
I personally love the matchup of Nunes vs Harrison! Now you’re talking about Shevchenko vs Nunes “final fight” or whatever afterwards. I just don’t really care about that one…like at all.

<{hughesimpress}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Zhang Weili is the only one left for Shevchenko
Replies
8
Views
293
AMAZINGUFC
AMAZINGUFC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,326
Messages
57,395,029
Members
175,690
Latest member
Damonejones

Share this page

Back
Top