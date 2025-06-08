Nunes vs Shevchenko final match | Biggest fight in WMMA history

Geniusss
So Amanda Nunes is coming back to fight Harrison which is a super fight and Valentina seems to most likely have a champ vs champ fight next against Weili
If nothing weird happens, Nunes smokes Harrison. Valentina smokes Weili
Then they can make the biggest fight in WMMA history to define the undisputed greatest female fighter of all time
They are both the 2 best female fighters ever and the one title fight they had it was super close, a very controversial split desicion where a lot of people think Valentina was the winner. They gotta run that back.
Plus, they both almost 40 an still at the top so this could be like a super legacy and retirement fight
