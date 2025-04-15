Nunes is back in the gym

I wonder if she's still got any kind of fight left in her or if she's just coming back for a payday...

I like Amanda, and her legacy is still reasonably in tact... This kind of comeback rarely goes well though.
 
My fav All-Time female UFC fighter.

I’m a little leery of the thing.

Of course the opponent is the biggest concern. But to sit out 23 months. I believe fighters tend to get worse (aging from a pretty high age, to begin with) in situations like this, not better.

But, I think Amanda knows she can beat Harrison.
 
Buff said:
I wonder if she's still got any kind of fight left in her or if she's just coming back for a payday...

I like Amanda, and her legacy is still reasonably in tact... This kind of comeback rarely goes well though.
Click to expand...
The division is pretty weak, and Amanda doesn't seem like that type. I think it's more for the challenge, assuming that Harrison beats Pena. I see Harrison as a very winnable fight for her considering Harrison's hardest fights came from fighters who are actually BWs and have no shot at making Flyweight. I think if Nunes was in it for a payday, she would not have retired considering all she would have had to do was beat Pena's ass again, probably another title contender she would crush (her and Pennington are BFFs not so that fight wouldn't have happened) then Kayla being her last legit contender before coasting through more title contenders. I would be more interested at that point with how long she could go before she got too old and fighters caught up to her.
 
Buff said:
I wonder if she's still got any kind of fight left in her or if she's just coming back for a payday...

I like Amanda, and her legacy is still reasonably in tact... This kind of comeback rarely goes well though.
Click to expand...
Still reasonably intact? You gotta be kidding
 
She probably still has fight in her, i'm sure she's still a tough fight for anyone, as long as she still has some hunger to compete.

One of the few women that throws her hands like the men do, that power won't go away.
 
She looks in way better shape than I would've thought.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tweak896
Media Amanda Nunes confirms that she's coming out of retirement
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
nonoob
nonoob

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,606
Messages
57,173,911
Members
175,563
Latest member
mrmucki6

Share this page

Back
Top