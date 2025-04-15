Nunes is back in the gym

Buff said: I wonder if she's still got any kind of fight left in her or if she's just coming back for a payday...



I like Amanda, and her legacy is still reasonably in tact... This kind of comeback rarely goes well though. Click to expand...

The division is pretty weak, and Amanda doesn't seem like that type. I think it's more for the challenge, assuming that Harrison beats Pena. I see Harrison as a very winnable fight for her considering Harrison's hardest fights came from fighters who are actually BWs and have no shot at making Flyweight. I think if Nunes was in it for a payday, she would not have retired considering all she would have had to do was beat Pena's ass again, probably another title contender she would crush (her and Pennington are BFFs not so that fight wouldn't have happened) then Kayla being her last legit contender before coasting through more title contenders. I would be more interested at that point with how long she could go before she got too old and fighters caught up to her.