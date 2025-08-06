  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Number Quiz!

math-e1423263570787-1.jpg


Can you name these categories/sequences of numbers?

(1) Divisible by two; Indivisible by two (Two Marks)
(2) Numbers which can only be divided by themselves and 1; Numbers which can be divided by more numbers than just themselves and 1 (Two Marks)
(3) Square roots of negative numbers
(4) 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 etc.
(5) In 2/5, what are 2 and 5? (Two Marks)

(6) Numbers which can be written with a set number of decimal places; Numbers which can't (Two Marks)
(7) 1, 3, 6, 10, 15 etc.
(8) Why is 1.618... significant?
(9) What is special about 2,520?
(10) 3.1416... and what does this number represent? (Two Marks)

(1) Even, Odd
(2) Primes, Composites (simple definition)
(3) Imaginary Numbers
(4) Fibonacci Sequence
(5) Numerator and Denominator

(6) Rational and Irrational
(7) Triangular Numbers
(8) It's the Golden Ratio.
(9) It's the smallest number divisible by all integers 1 to 10.
(10) π is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

The pass mark is 8/15! How did you do?
 
