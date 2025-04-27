International 'Number of people' dead after car driven into crowd in Canada, police say

Son of Jamin

Son of Jamin

Make MMA Great Again
@Silver
Joined
Jul 21, 2007
Messages
11,981
Reaction score
1,415
A "number of people have been killed" after a car was driven into a crowd in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police have said.
Vancouver Police said "multiple others" were injured during an incident at a street festival on Saturday evening.
The force said the driver is in custody.
It is not yet known how many people have been killed.

In a post on X, police said "a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser" shortly after 20:00 local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday).
Click to expand...

www.bbc.com

Canada: Fatalities after car driven into crowd in Vancouver

A number of people have been killed and injured in an incident at a street festival in Vancouver, police say.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com



People were celebrating the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver. According to sources on X, the suspect is a young Asian male.

Here is a video of the alleged suspect.

 
"You drove and killed 20 people?"
lgwzo.jpg

"Why not 40 people?"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Neph
Crime At least 10 killed, 30 injured as vehicle crashes into New Orleans crowd
35 36 37
Replies
734
Views
23K
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke
LeonardoBjj
Crime New York police arrest suspect after two killed and one wounded in knife attacks
Replies
14
Views
540
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,314
Messages
57,221,679
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top