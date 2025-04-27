Son of Jamin
Make MMA Great Again
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 21, 2007
- Messages
- 11,981
- Reaction score
- 1,415
A "number of people have been killed" after a car was driven into a crowd in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police have said.
Vancouver Police said "multiple others" were injured during an incident at a street festival on Saturday evening.
The force said the driver is in custody.
It is not yet known how many people have been killed.
In a post on X, police said "a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser" shortly after 20:00 local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday).
Canada: Fatalities after car driven into crowd in Vancouver
A number of people have been killed and injured in an incident at a street festival in Vancouver, police say.
www.bbc.com
People were celebrating the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver. According to sources on X, the suspect is a young Asian male.
Here is a video of the alleged suspect.