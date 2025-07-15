Nuisance streamer gets knocked out in Japan and wets his pants.

NoSmilez

NoSmilez

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 18, 2004
Messages
44,213
Reaction score
44,425
Short video


Full video


Context video


Cliffs: Bowl haircut nuisance streamer got knocked out and peed his pants. Random old Japanese man saw the guy being laid out and stole his phone. Phone is still streaming until the old guy got home. Very WHOLEsome story.
 
The most nuisance I caused as a kid was throwing a cassette out of my bedroom window when a man was walking past and then hiding as we peeped through the curtains pissing ourselves laughing, and throwing a water balloon at passing cars from my house's side alley. I only did it like twice though and felt bad. I can't imagine how big of a piece of shit you have to be to behave like these streamers. They're all grown up too, I did what I did when I was 12 and grew out of it very quickly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,909
Messages
57,566,191
Members
175,753
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top