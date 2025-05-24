Economy Nuclear stocks surge after Trump signs orders to boost industry

By Vallari Srivastava and Medha Singh

May 23 (Reuters) - Shares of nuclear power companies closed higher on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders seeking to jumpstart the industry.

The orders direct the nation's independent nuclear regulatory commission to cut down on regulations and fast-track new licenses for reactors and power plants.

U.S. power consumption is estimated to reach record highs in 2025 and 2026, after stagnating for nearly two decades, as power-hungry data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence and crypto miners plug into the grid.
"Our confidence in the AI revolution data center buildout is increasing under the Trump administration, with nuclear energy ultimately playing a key role in powering data centers," Wedbush analysts said.

The orders also seek to reinvigorate uranium production and enrichment in the U.S. to help meet surging power demand.
Shares of uranium mining companies Uranium Energy (UEC.A), opens new tab, Energy Fuels (UUUU.A), opens new tab and Centrus Energy (LEU.A), opens new tab jumped between 19.6% and 24.2%. Canadian miner Cameco (CCO.TO), opens new tab was up nearly 10%.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA.P), opens new tab, which invests in a broad range of uranium-linked stocks, rose more than 11.6%.

Nuclear utilities Constellation Energy (CEG.O), opens new tab, Vistra (VST.N), opens new tab, GE Vernova (GEV.N), opens new tab all added more than 1.2%.

Nuclear energy has garnered renewed interest from investors and companies, as it is considered to be a cleaner source of fuel and more reliable than wind or solar energy.

The industry is also expected to benefit from Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill, which rolled back many green-energy subsidies but preserved tax credits for nuclear energy.
"We are clearly witnessing the billowing of tailwinds behind the broader nuclear industry," H.C. Wainwright analysts said.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE.O), opens new tab led the gains for companies involved in developing new nuclear technology, with its shares surging more than 30%. Sam Altman-backed nuclear startup Oklo (OKLO.N), opens new tab gained 23.1%, while NuScale Power (SMR.N), opens new tab soared 19.6%.

https://www.reuters.com/business/en...p-executive-orders-boost-industry-2025-05-23/
 

Trump sets out aim to quadruple US nuclear capacity​

Saturday, 24 May 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders titled Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base, Reforming Nuclear Reactor Testing at the Department of Energy and Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission with the goal of "re-establishing the United States as the global leader in nuclear energy".

The aim is to increase US nuclear energy capacity from 100GW to 400GW by 2050, including the Department of Energy (DOE) prioritising work "with the nuclear energy industry to facilitate 5 gigawatt of power uprates to existing nuclear reactors and have 10 new large reactors with complete designs under construction by 2030".
Among the measures included are a reorganisation and cuts to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and an order for licence decisions on the construction and operation of new reactors to be taken within a maximum 18 months.

The president was joined in the Oval Office on Friday afternoon for the announcements by representatives from the US nuclear industry and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, who is Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

A White House statement summarising the impact of the orders, said: "Today's executive orders allow for reactor design testing at DOE labs, clear the way for construction on federal lands to protect national and economic security, and remove regulatory barriers by requiring the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to issue timely licensing decisions."
The executive order Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base's purpose is described as: "The United States originally pioneered nuclear energy technology during a time of great peril. We now face a new set of challenges, including a global race to dominate in artificial intelligence, a growing need for energy independence, and access to uninterruptible power supplies for national security ... as American deployment of advanced reactor designs has waned, 87 percent of nuclear reactors installed worldwide since 2017 are based on designs from two foreign countries. At the same time, the Nation’s nuclear fuel cycle infrastructure has severely atrophied, leaving the United States heavily dependent on foreign sources of uranium as well as uranium enrichment and conversion services. These trends cannot continue.

"Swift and decisive action is required to jumpstart America’s nuclear energy industrial base and ensure our national and economic security by increasing fuel availability and production, securing civil nuclear supply chains, improving the efficiency with which advanced nuclear reactors are licensed, and preparing our workforce to establish America’s energy dominance and accelerate our path towards a more secure and independent energy future."

It aims to strengthen the domestic fuel cycle with a report required within 240 days to "recommended national policy to support the management of spent nuclear fuel and high-level waste and the development and deployment of advanced fuel cycle capabilities to establish a safe, secure, and sustainable long-term fuel cycle". This includes "recommendations for the efficient use of the uranium, plutonium, and other products recovered through recycling and reprocessing; recommendations for the efficient disposal of the wastes generated by recycling or reprocessing through a permanent disposal pathway; a recommended process for evaluating, prior to disposal, nuclear waste materials for isotopes of value to national security, or medical, industrial, and scientific sectors".
- This isnt as bad as our last movies, is?

It also calls for a programme "to develop methods and technologies to transport, domestically and overseas, used and unused advanced nuclear fuels and advanced nuclear reactors containing such fuels in a safe, secure, and environmentally sound manner, including any legislation required to support this initiative" and within 120 days the Energy Secretary "shall develop a plan to expand domestic uranium conversion capacity and expand enrichment capabilities sufficient to meet projected civilian and defense reactor needs for low enriched uranium (LEU), high enriched uranium (HEU) and high assay, low enriched uranium (HALEU), subject to retention of such stockpiles as are necessary for tritium production, naval propulsion, and nuclear weapons".
There will also be an end to the general "surplus plutonium dilute and dispose" programme and instead a programme will be established to dispose of surplus plutonium by processing and making it available to industry in a form that can be utilised for the fabrication of fuel for advanced nuclear technologies, the order says.

There will also be energy-defence department work to "assess the feasibility of restarting or repurposing closed nuclear power plants as energy hubs for military microgrid support, consistent with applicable law, focusing initially on installations with insufficient power resilience or grid fragility".

There is also a section on expanding the nuclear energy workforce, saying that "within 120 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Labor and the Secretary of Education shall seek to increase participation in nuclear energy-related Registered Apprenticeships and Career and Technical Education programs".
 
Expect the demorats to throw a hissy fit over this.

If proper safety is in place its the way to go.

We need more research and development of reducing low level waste and better ways to reduce spent fuel.


The big problem is where the waste goes because the new site has not opened due the people fighting it.
 
He signed an executive order to boost the industry, but his budget hurt the industry, ending tax credits for the industry. The energy secretary (who was a board member of a nuclear startup) got the nuclear industry excluded from some of the cuts though.
 
