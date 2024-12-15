International Nuclear bomb smuggled through the border now in New Jersey confirmed, nuke sniffer drones

It was just rumor on 4chan, but now is confirmed

A nuke had been smuggled through the border and is believed to be in New Jersey in a very densely populated area

 
The people who can't stop a shooter from getting within shooting distance of the President are going to find a dirty bomb.
 
I can't help but think this is another bullshit psyop by the letter agencies to keep Americans stupid and scared.

If the intel agencies were keeping it under wraps, they'd be telling the news media to shut up about it. Or make up some BS story about nerds doing a War of the Worlds Reenactment.
 
gatchaman said:
The people who can't stop a shooter from getting within shooting distance of the President are going to find a dirty bomb.
By only searching at night. Because obviously you don't want to search for a Nuke during daylight hours. :rolleyes:
 
Skl.gif
 
