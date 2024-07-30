People actually enjoy a good celebrationThey gotta do something to make people stop doing that, but no one gonna listen hahaha
Should keep one of those bazookas that fires boxing gloves on hand and fire it at anyone scaling the fence.They gotta do something to make people stop doing that, but no one gonna listen hahaha
It's a safety issue. It's not hard not to do it.Glad to see the NSAC cracking down on the issues that matter.
I'm still surprised Gaethje hasn't blown a knee doing his cage backflips.Who does a cage jump hurt?
We need to make a stand!I expect this from New York but not Nevada
I'm boycotting Nevada
You're a safety issue. I'm talking to DanaIt's a safety issue. It's not hard not to do it.