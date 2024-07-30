News NSAC withholds $2500 from Mayra Bueno Silva for hopping the cage at UFC 303

What the fuck?? Fighters hop the fence to talk to Dana White all the fucking time.
God damn commissions are garbage .
But hell I'm glad she was getting 100k ( if its a real payout) . Kind of surprising the UFC was spending that much on a fight of that caliber but good for her.
 
They gotta do something to make people stop doing that, but no one gonna listen hahaha
 
Who does a cage jump hurt? :p
 
svmr_db said:
Click to expand...

Dang it if that aint the truth :) Paying taxes is the poop
200w.gif
 
Weird they it was NSAC since surely they had plenty of opportunities before. Didn't New York hit Romero after the Weidman fight? I guess it's better just to stay in the cage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 303: 6.29 10:30pm ET Macy Chiasson vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Replies
3
Views
245
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 303 Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 6/29 at 10pm ET
202 203 204
Replies
4K
Views
64K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 303 Edition
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
v.kevin
v.kevin
Rhood
Anyone else think the Whittaker/Aliskerov fight card is much better than UFC 303?
Replies
8
Views
298
Tweak896
Tweak896
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 303 Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 6/29 at 6pm ET
148 149 150
Replies
3K
Views
41K
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,975
Messages
55,946,210
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top