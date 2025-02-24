NRL in Vegas

So a real sport is coming to the US. Football.



Not some pussy game where the players dive all over the field pretending to be hurt (soccer). Not some game where they pack a scrum for ten minutes for the referee to just award a penalty because a player had his left shoelace untied (rugby union). Not some game that takes 4 hours to play and the game pauses for ad breaks (NFL).



Nope. Real football. With real men. If you're in Vegas get to Allegiant stadium this weekend and watch some rugby league, the greatest game of all. More Americans need to watch rugby league. I know you guys are insular wankers when it comes to sports, but give rugby league a chance and you guys will love it.



Same brutal contact as NFL but without pads. It's a continuous game that relies on speed, power and stamina as the players don't get a rest after every play. Go and watch you heathens.