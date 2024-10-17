Crime NRA faces pressure to suspend CEO after revelation of sadistic cat killing

Rifle association workers wrote letter warning that inaction against Doug Hamlin will ‘destroy’ NRA’s comeback chances

Stephanie Kirchgaessner in Washington

The board of the National Rifle Association (NRA) is facing pressure to suspend the gun rights group’s chief executive, Douglas Hamlin, following revelations that Hamlin was involved in the sadistic killing of a cat.

The news broke as Donald Trump cancelled a planned appearance with Hamlin next week in Savannah, Georgia, where the Republican nominee for president was meant to give a keynote address to an NRA convention. Organizers said Trump had a scheduling conflict.

An anonymous letter sent by “concerned employees” of the NRA to the board contained a litany of concerns about Hamlin, who was appointed in July following a corruption scandal at the group.

Chief among those concerns was new revelations – published by the Guardian last week – that Hamlin was involved in the gruesome killing of a house cat named BK when he was the president of his fraternity at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 1979.
EcvvzcDXsAAhqTb.jpg


“Anyone who can do that and try to cover it up is a sadistic human and cannot be trusted with the organization’s reputation and employees’ safety,” the letter said.

The employees added: “If something is not done, Doug Hamlin will destroy any chances of a NRA comeback.”
The letter was first reported by the Daily Mail.
Hamlin pleaded no contest to an animal cruelty misdemeanor and he and four of his fraternity brothers were expelled from the fraternity. The cat was captured, had its paws cut off, and was set on fire, according to local media reports at the time.

Hamlin released a statement to some outlets saying he did not condone the actions that took place more than 44 years ago.

“I took responsibility for this regrettable incident as chapter president although I wasn’t directly involved. Since that time I served my country, raised a family, volunteered in my community, started a business, worked with Gold Star families, and raised millions of dollars for charity. I’ve endeavored to live my life in a manner beyond reproach,” he said.

The NRA did not respond to a request for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/17/nra-ceo-douglas-hamlin-cat-murder
 
That sick fuck should have been banned from owning a gun.

The NRAt lost my support back when they put that traitor Ollie North as president. And let's not forget they had that chomo Karl Malone on their board.
There's much better orgs to support than the NRA.
 
1979??? What the
 
jefferz said:
That sick fuck should have been banned from owning a gun.

The NRAt lost my support back when they put that traitor Ollie North as president. And let's not forget they had that chomo Karl Malone on their board.
There's much better orgs to support than the NRA.
There are way better gun organizations, that dont let those on the board, treat donations like their own personal ATM.
The NRA is only good for those on their board with access to the cash.
 
lol so much for Ann Arbor being an "elite" public school after they didn't expel this POS and his buddies.
 
My Spot said:
lol so much for Ann Arbor being an "elite" public school after they didn't expel this POS and his buddies.
What do you think being elite means? It means you can do heinous shit and just get away with it.
 
If his statement is true that he wasn't directly involved this seems kinda like a smear job. I had a lot of retards in student clubs with me back in the day, I wouldn't want to be blamed for their shit. I was wondering if maybe he is just lying about not being involved, but it doesn't seem like anyone is commenting on that.
 
Did he directly participate or was he just the fraternity president when this happened? That's a huge difference.
 
"The house cat was captured, its paws were cut off, and was then strung up and set on fire."
Disgusting piece of shit, and I don't believe he wasn't directly involved as president of the fraternity at the time.
 
