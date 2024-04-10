Cajun said: https://www.yahoo.com/news/npr-senior-editor-blasts-lack-201815591.html



National Public Radio has undergone a recent leftward shift that is “devastating both for its journalism and its business model,” writes Uri Berliner, a 25-year NPR veteran and current senior business editor in a scathing, intimately detailed op-ed published Tuesday on The Free Press.



Berliner, who describes himself as a Subaru-driving, Sarah Lawrence-educated “stereotype NPR listener,” gives an intimate account of NPR’s “off the rails” coverage biases – like its continuing refusal to acknowledge the Wuhan lab-leak theory or the Hunter Biden laptop story – to the internal process of meticulously tracking the race, gender and ethnic identities of all interviewees.



“If you are conservative, you will read this and say, ‘Duh, it’s always been this way,'” Berliner writes. “But it hasn’t.”



Berliner notes that as recently as 2011, NPR’s audience self-reported as roughly one-quarter each politically conservative and “middle-of-the-road,” with 37 percent claiming liberal leanings. But by 2023, conservative listeners dwindled to 11 percent, with 21 percent “middle of the road” and 67 percent “very” or “somewhat” liberal.



“An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America,” Berliner writes. “That wouldn’t be a problem for an openly polemical news outlet serving a niche audience. But for NPR, which purports to consider all things, it’s devastating both for its journalism and its business model.”

Are we ever getting back to honest reporting and balance of opinions? Its harder and harder to find just the news. It's something I've harped on for a while but when then removed the fairness doctrine and inserted 24hr opinions everything went out the window. There ARE some that look for both sides of a debate and not just feeding me opinions. Click to expand...

Cajun said: Fox likely. If the stories and opinions of a group seem slanted then they will move on to somewhere else but that equates to more seeking out bias. Click to expand...

He says this as if the only reason this could be true is because of NPR bias but idk if that is the case. A big part of the reason for that has to be the monumental shift to online alternative media which in general seems to skew heavily right wing and which can find and expand its audience via the algorithm in a way that I'm sure NPR struggles to.I doubt that the shift is merely to right wing mainstream media, its almost certainly a shift to online sources. Boomers were not online at nearly the same rates in 2011 as they are in 2023 when basically everyone is on the internet.