https://www.yahoo.com/news/npr-senior-editor-blasts-lack-201815591.html
National Public Radio has undergone a recent leftward shift that is “devastating both for its journalism and its business model,” writes Uri Berliner, a 25-year NPR veteran and current senior business editor in a scathing, intimately detailed op-ed published Tuesday on The Free Press.
Berliner, who describes himself as a Subaru-driving, Sarah Lawrence-educated “stereotype NPR listener,” gives an intimate account of NPR’s “off the rails” coverage biases – like its continuing refusal to acknowledge the Wuhan lab-leak theory or the Hunter Biden laptop story – to the internal process of meticulously tracking the race, gender and ethnic identities of all interviewees.
“If you are conservative, you will read this and say, ‘Duh, it’s always been this way,'” Berliner writes. “But it hasn’t.”
Berliner notes that as recently as 2011, NPR’s audience self-reported as roughly one-quarter each politically conservative and “middle-of-the-road,” with 37 percent claiming liberal leanings. But by 2023, conservative listeners dwindled to 11 percent, with 21 percent “middle of the road” and 67 percent “very” or “somewhat” liberal.
“An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America,” Berliner writes. “That wouldn’t be a problem for an openly polemical news outlet serving a niche audience. But for NPR, which purports to consider all things, it’s devastating both for its journalism and its business model.”
Are we ever getting back to honest reporting and balance of opinions? Its harder and harder to find just the news. It's something I've harped on for a while but when then removed the fairness doctrine and inserted 24hr opinions everything went out the window. There ARE some that look for both sides of a debate and not just feeding me opinions.
Are we ever getting back to honest reporting and balance of opinions? Its harder and harder to find just the news. It's something I've harped on for a while but when then removed the fairness doctrine and inserted 24hr opinions everything went out the window. There ARE some that look for both sides of a debate and not just feeding me opinions.
