dude lost the reelection, tried a coup and failed. There was actually a plan involving parts of the military to kill the current president and reinstall him. He was also running the ABIN (like the brazilian NSA/CIA) to monitor and investigate political enemies, police investigators, federal judges and journalists. Some allies of him actually back channeled with the Biden administration if they would support the new goverment (they didn't)



Even with all that, there's already a movement in congress to amnesty the people involved even though the trial is ongoing. Difference here is that Bolsonaro lost most of his popular support, otherwise the amnesty would be already in place (current government doesnt have majority). Like all politicians that dont do shit, he put all his kids on public office (4). Earlier this year one of his kids took license from congress and moved to Dallas to avoid his prosecution here and lobbie for his family cause there (he was friends with Steve Bannon and his movement). Apparently the lobbie has been working.



Now... the 50% tariffs are BS and will have a negative impact here. The current goverment is impopular and the economic impact could weaken them even more. But I think it'll backfire for the Bolsonaros since:

1 - Brazil is a multi party system, so there's a lot of people who doesnt like the current goverment (and want Lula jailed too) that also believe that Bolsonaro should be in jail. So the tariffs can be framed as the Bolsonaro's trying to save themselves while fucking the country over.

2 - One of his strongest support bases here are the agro-exporters, who should be heavly impacted by this.



Hopefully the pressure actually makes the judges go harsher on the people involved (recently they were trending to go softer).

So in some backwards way it may be good?

I mean, if it means no PT and no Bolsonaros in power (I've been hearing they want to put foward his wife as candidate because he has heavy support from evangelicals) I'll take it.