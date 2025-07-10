Economy Now Trump is putting tariffs on Brazil because they were mean to Bolsonaro

  • President Donald Trump said the U.S. will impose a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil starting Aug. 1.
  • The massive new trade levy is partly in retaliation for the ongoing prosecution of the country’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, Trump wrote in a letter.
  • The tariff is also in response to the “unfair trade relationship” between the two countries, Trump wrote — though the U.S. has a trade goods surplus with Brazil.
 
Trump claimed that Brazil’s trade policies have caused “unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States,” which threaten the U.S. economy and national security.

But the U.S. has a goods trade surplus with Brazil, which totaled $7.4 billion in 2024, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

.....

lol
 
dude lost the reelection, tried a coup and failed. There was actually a plan involving parts of the military to kill the current president and reinstall him. He was also running the ABIN (like the brazilian NSA/CIA) to monitor and investigate political enemies, police investigators, federal judges and journalists. Some allies of him actually back channeled with the Biden administration if they would support the new goverment (they didn't)

Even with all that, there's already a movement in congress to amnesty the people involved even though the trial is ongoing. Difference here is that Bolsonaro lost most of his popular support, otherwise the amnesty would be already in place (current government doesnt have majority). Like all politicians that dont do shit, he put all his kids on public office (4). Earlier this year one of his kids took license from congress and moved to Dallas to avoid his prosecution here and lobbie for his family cause there (he was friends with Steve Bannon and his movement). Apparently the lobbie has been working.

Now... the 50% tariffs are BS and will have a negative impact here. The current goverment is impopular and the economic impact could weaken them even more. But I think it'll backfire for the Bolsonaros since:
1 - Brazil is a multi party system, so there's a lot of people who doesnt like the current goverment (and want Lula jailed too) that also believe that Bolsonaro should be in jail. So the tariffs can be framed as the Bolsonaro's trying to save themselves while fucking the country over.
2 - One of his strongest support bases here are the agro-exporters, who should be heavly impacted by this.

Hopefully the pressure actually makes the judges go harsher on the people involved (recently they were trending to go softer).
So in some backwards way it may be good?
I mean, if it means no PT and no Bolsonaros in power (I've been hearing they want to put foward his wife as candidate because he has heavy support from evangelicals) I'll take it.
 
No wonder Trump loves him, he is just Trump region 4
 
Well, shit.

They shouldn't have been mean to him in the first place, then.

It's fucking common sense. Use it.
 
