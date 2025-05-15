lsa said: I dont think they should be suspended for it.

It was imo a cool way of protesting.

Nobody got hurt it took a few minutes.

Māori Party MPs suspended over haka protest in NZ parliament In New Zealand, a parliamentary committee has handed down its punishment for the MPs who performed a haka on the chamber floor.

Not my culture ....but if other maori are the ones saying its for intimidation probably not the place for it."Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who is Māori, said the trio were "out-of-control MPs who flout the rules and intimidate others with outrageous hakas".Also just a few minutes?"The three MPs as well as Labour member Peeni Henare were referred to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee over the haka that shut down New Zealand parliament for 28 minutes last November."And when they literally call it a challenge to a bill.... its hard to say the intent wasnt to intimidate."The haka was after a day of intense debate in the chamber following the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill.At the time, Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa Packer called the haka a "challenge to the challenger", referring to the bill's architect and ACT Party leader David Seymour. "In its report, the committee noted other members joined in the haka, but the four who were referred to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee left their seats to "stand on the floor of the house"."Ms Maipi-Clarke, Ms Ngarewa-Packer, and Mr Waititi moved across the chamber floor to face members of the ACT Party who were seated at their desks," the report read."Ms Ngarewa-Packer approached the front of the ACT Party desks and, while performing the haka, pointed at ACT Party members using a hand gesture similar to a finger gun."At the end of the haka, Ms Ngarewa-Packer repeated the gesture and, simulating a firing motion, said 'e noho' (sit down)."Honestly. Seems fair enough to suspend em. Unless tearing up bills and disrupting the process simply for attention is something worthwhile...[ The Treaty Principles Bill, which sought to redefine New Zealand's founding treaty with Māori people, was voted down 112 votes to 11 last month - days after a government committee recommended that it should not proceed.The bill had already been widely expected to fail, with most major political parties committed to voting it down.]But as i said... its Not my culture and the haka is cool and she had a powerful version . So all in all its not terrible lol