now that we look back at Usmans resume.

Masvidal being in Usmans resume aged better than Colby lol...

Masvidal wins Askren, Till, Diaz
Colby wins washed woodley, washed lawler, washed Masvidal.

its crazy how colby was considered the best WW after Usman with no great wins...

yea yea Colby beat Masvidal but that was 37 years old washed up Masvidal.
 
i never thought colby was that good. he just had the right record at the right time along with trash talk.
usman i like but not cause he's good. but cause he seemed like a nice person.
 
