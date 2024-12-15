now that we look back at Usmans resume.

JAL
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2019
- Messages
- 1,841
- Reaction score
- 2,492
Masvidal being in Usmans resume aged better than Colby lol...
Masvidal wins Askren, Till, Diaz
Colby wins washed woodley, washed lawler, washed Masvidal.
its crazy how colby was considered the best WW after Usman with no great wins...
yea yea Colby beat Masvidal but that was 37 years old washed up Masvidal.
Masvidal wins Askren, Till, Diaz
Colby wins washed woodley, washed lawler, washed Masvidal.
its crazy how colby was considered the best WW after Usman with no great wins...
yea yea Colby beat Masvidal but that was 37 years old washed up Masvidal.