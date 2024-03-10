Now that we got that BS match-up out of the way, can we please let the BW division progress?

O'Malley x Cheato was a waste of time, as expected.

If you thought Cheato had a chance, you must be new to MMA.

Let that goblin Merab fight for the belt. Being the champion doesn't mean much nowadays, it's been cheapened with all these BS match-ups.

Sorry Dana but Sean winning this fight isn't going to win me over. He's still a clown with the personality of an expired raisin.

O'Malley x Merab next.
 
Agreed whats more disgusting was the obvious UFC company yes men like chael
talmbout he not only put on a clinic but that he was the best UFC bantam weight they ever seen.
like dude hes facing someone barely even ranked. he should of fought henry


im still bitter Dana rushed Aljo when aljo was going to go up anyway but aljo
gave in to the pressure by both the moronic fans and the organization, could of been selfish
but knew the dangers of pissing dana off, took the fight THE FIGHT WAS STOPPED WAY TOO EARLY BTW
then got discarded and was told to move up.

when dana does stuff like that it takes the credibility away. basically if dana likes you he can make you
look like a million bucks if not well
 
It's progressing.

Just please for the love of god, let the HW division progress.
 
