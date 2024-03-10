Now that we got that BS match-up out of the way, can we please let the BW division progress?

big franklin
franklin
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2022
- Messages
- 1,008
- Reaction score
- 2,869
O'Malley x Cheato was a waste of time, as expected.
If you thought Cheato had a chance, you must be new to MMA.
Let that goblin Merab fight for the belt. Being the champion doesn't mean much nowadays, it's been cheapened with all these BS match-ups.
Sorry Dana but Sean winning this fight isn't going to win me over. He's still a clown with the personality of an expired raisin.
O'Malley x Merab next.
