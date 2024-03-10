Now that we got that BS match-up out of the way, can we please let the BW division progress?

Agreed whats more disgusting was the obvious UFC company yes men like chael

talmbout he not only put on a clinic but that he was the best UFC bantam weight they ever seen.

like dude hes facing someone barely even ranked. he should of fought henry





im still bitter Dana rushed Aljo when aljo was going to go up anyway but aljo

gave in to the pressure by both the moronic fans and the organization, could of been selfish

but knew the dangers of pissing dana off, took the fight THE FIGHT WAS STOPPED WAY TOO EARLY BTW

then got discarded and was told to move up.



when dana does stuff like that it takes the credibility away. basically if dana likes you he can make you

look like a million bucks if not well