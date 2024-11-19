  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Now that everyone rightfully drug Cheatum Chandler Keithy Wonder deserves shine

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
3,049
Reaction score
2,622
Keith Peterson is a modern day impresario of improving the mma ruleset. Before the 5th round he whispered to the fighters through breath smelling of Pall Malls and Smirnoff in a raspy voice. He said “I’m going to spice things up. Last round no rules”. Chandler was reluctant to follow this change Keith implemented on the fly. After all Charles was his friend. Chandler said “OK Keith I’ll do anything but the fish hook. Olivera was understandably puzzled but due to his failure to follow the brilliant no holds barred 5th ruleset of Keith Peterson he was ravaged. The moral to the story… Is place all of your belief in Stank Breath Keith

Ladies and gentleman when can we get Keith Peterson a promotion for his fine rule implementation or get him SMOOTH the fuck outta here?
 
