Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,450
- Reaction score
- 42,971
(Your vote won't be shown)
Just curious to see if people on here views of him changes or will you change your vote because of it.
Say if he loses his appeal of the verdict, do you have different perspective of him now?
Just curious to see if people on here views of him changes or will you change your vote because of it.
Say if he loses his appeal of the verdict, do you have different perspective of him now?