Now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon does it change your vote?

  • Yes, I won't vote for him now.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, nothing changes I'm still all in with Trump.

    Votes: 13 26.0%

  • I wasn't voting for Trump anyways.

    Votes: 31 62.0%

  • I can't vote.

    Votes: 6 12.0%

  • I'm still undecided.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    50
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
(Your vote won't be shown)

Just curious to see if people on here views of him changes or will you change your vote because of it.

Say if he loses his appeal of the verdict, do you have different perspective of him now?

640px-Donald_Trump_official_portrait.jpg
 
I don't know.

Its not November yet and that shits a long way away.

Hell, I cant even decide what I plan to have for lunch today or even the rest of the week.
 
Joe Mama said:
I don't know.

Its not November yet and that shits a long way away.

Hell, I cant even decide what I plan to have for lunch today or even the rest of the week.
lol good one, that's so true. Same, I don't even know what I'm going to do today. : - )
 
Find it very hard to believe this will change anyone’s vote.

Just some rich white dude slithering through some white collar crimes most can’t relate to. It’s clear he did what they charged him with. There’s not much martyrdom to be wrung from this.

Suppose a small amount of people out there not sure if they were going to vote for Trump are being given an example of how the dude just can’t handle the role and maybe are more likely to accept a more boring dude like Biden after this.
 
Why isnt there an option to say "I wasnt gonna vote for him before but now thats he's a convicted felon Im rocking with him'

Trump took his charges like a G, ole Pete respects that
 
Koro_11 said:
Can anyone clearly explain what his crime was?
I know! Its super tough to stay informed on things when all I watch is Fox News, and they never actually spend any time doing real journalism and presenting the facts of a story to their audience, and instead they spend all of their time emotionally melting down and trying to engage my emotions as well.
 
my opinion is usually swayed by whoever I see lying more

anyway the diaper wearers are not capable of rational choice and won't change
 
blackheart said:
I know! Its super tough to stay informed on things when all I watch is Fox News, and they never actually spend any time doing real journalism and presenting the facts of a story to their audience, and instead they spend all of their time emotionally melting down and trying to engage my emotions as well.
<JagsKiddingMe>
 
Koro_11 said:
<JagsKiddingMe>
Yeah, that's my exact reaction to you asking if someone can explain to you what the charges are.

You're probably consuming political media 24/7 but you're SO uninformed that you don't even know what he's being charged with? Jesus man.
 
shockaholic12 said:
Find it very hard to believe this will change anyone’s vote.

Just some rich white dude slithering through some white collar crimes most can’t relate to. It’s clear he did what they charged him with. There’s not much martyrdom to be wrung from this.

Suppose a small amount of people out there not sure if they were going to vote for Trump are being given an example of how the dude just can’t handle the role and maybe are more likely to accept a more boring dude like Biden after this.
I would say, that more than the case and him being guilty, the way he has acted during trial, threathening judges and their families and court workers, should get people to not vote for him. But they wont care.

Hell, his supporters are talking about finding the jurors trying to dox them, talking about killing them or making their life hell. The worse Trump acts, the more they love him it seems.
 
Seems like his support is vanishing.

This is amazing...



He's literally waving to no one, but doing it so the cameras in front (from the "crowd's" POV) make it look like there are people just waiting for him to come outside.
 
blackheart said:
Yeah, that's my exact reaction to you asking if someone can explain to you what the charges are.

You're probably consuming political media 24/7 but you're SO uninformed that you don't even know what he's being charged with? Jesus man.
So you’re unable to explain it then?
 
Koro_11 said:
So you’re unable to explain it then?
You aren't asking that in good-faith. You know very well what he's been convicted of. If you legitimately don't, it's really sad you're that uninformed.
 
blackheart said:
You aren't asking that in good-faith. You know very well what he's been convicted of. If you legitimately don't, it's really sad you're that uninformed.
I am asking in good faith, I don’t have a clue and no I don’t follow news media as much as you think.
 
Doesn't change shit I'm not voting for either Biden or Trump anyway
 
