Find it very hard to believe this will change anyone’s vote.



Just some rich white dude slithering through some white collar crimes most can’t relate to. It’s clear he did what they charged him with. There’s not much martyrdom to be wrung from this.



Suppose a small amount of people out there not sure if they were going to vote for Trump are being given an example of how the dude just can’t handle the role and maybe are more likely to accept a more boring dude like Biden after this.