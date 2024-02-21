Now that Cejudo is retired, how do you rank his BW run?

He was the first to knock out magic marlon. Perhaps you can give him credit for breaking marlon's chin but this win does not age well.

He defended against Cruz. This win does not age well as the game passed Dom by awhile ago.



He was largely heralded for these two wins but now it doesn't look good on his resume.



Good showing after a long lay off against aljo. Lost the fight due to poor fight IQ and being a bit lazy which let aljo steal round one.



Merab. Good showing round one. Gassed or was impacted by an injury in the second round after which merab just toyed with him. Showing off and have a discussions wiht zuck, picking him up with ease and slamming him in front of zuck. This was by far his worst and most demoralizing showing and it sent him into retirement.



I think it's obvious moving up hurts him. He is being outwrestled and dominated by BJJ guys. But he is a good gatekeeper for the division.



If he wants to make a run at 125 again he will do it with ease.



He definitely hurt his brand and negotiating power by walking away after cruz and not defending his belt against yan.