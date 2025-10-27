Now that Aspifraud has been exposed

andgonsil said:
Let the Goats fight

View attachment 1118605
Click to expand...


i-show-speed-stupid.gif
 
Aurelian said:
I like how Tom and his fanbase managed to piss off the Pereira fanbase as well in their effort to shit on Jon.
Click to expand...
Its not Tom or his fans fault they both ducked him tbf. I think that's what annoys them more, as they know it deep down.

Also saturday proved zero. I would still heavily favorite Aspinall over Pereira.
 
TOMFDJYEDH said:
Its not Tom or his fans fault they both ducked him tbf. I think that's what annoys them more, as they know it deep down.

Also saturday proved zero. I would still heavily favorite Aspinall over Pereira.
Click to expand...
Where is this narrative that Alex ducked Tom come from? He's asked the UFC for a HW fight numerous times. It's not his fault they don't want their LHW champion taking fights at HW.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,874
Messages
58,010,291
Members
175,906
Latest member
Carmine Lupertazzi

Share this page

Back
Top