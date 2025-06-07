Now Jones wants to fight a guy that's not even in the UFC

Captain Herb
10000 Likes
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2013
- Messages
- 14,697
- Reaction score
- 6,879
‘Now we’re talking’ … Jon Jones sidesteps Tom Aspinall title unification for ‘real super-fight’
There's a heavyweight fight that has caught Jon Jones' eye and it's not Tom Aspinall.
bloodyelbow.com
On Friday, Jones expressed interest in fighting former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
Ngannou and Jones never crossed paths in the UFC. The super-fight failed to come to fruition whenever Ngannou decided to leave the UFC to become a free agent where the famed knockout artist earned paydays in boxing and the PFL.
“I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested,” Jones said of the PFL heavyweight champion.
“Now we’re talking. That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype.
“He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads.
“Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now,” Jones said of Aspinall.
“But two real legacies colliding. That’s the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story. At least from my point of view.”
SMFH so pathetic
Last edited: