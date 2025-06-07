Now Jones wants to fight a guy that's not even in the UFC

‘Now we’re talking’ … Jon Jones sidesteps Tom Aspinall title unification for ‘real super-fight’

There's a heavyweight fight that has caught Jon Jones' eye and it's not Tom Aspinall.
On Friday, Jones expressed interest in fighting former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou and Jones never crossed paths in the UFC. The super-fight failed to come to fruition whenever Ngannou decided to leave the UFC to become a free agent where the famed knockout artist earned paydays in boxing and the PFL.

“I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested,” Jones said of the PFL heavyweight champion.

“Now we’re talking. That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype.

“He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads.

“Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now,” Jones said of Aspinall.

“But two real legacies colliding. That’s the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story. At least from my point of view.”


SMFH so pathetic
 
He thinks Aspinall’s got a hot mouth?

Wow a couple of weeks in Thailand really changes a man huh?
 
he spent years ducking him until he left.
he isnt fighting anyone
 
Jon loves fucking with everyone. He loves the attention and the hate fuels him. He knows what gets people angry, and upset.. and he is a king troll.
 
Phukken Coward Won't Even Fight Aspinal.

Phukken Coward Wouldn't Even Get in the HW division until Francis was GONE.

Jon Jones - LEGACY - Coward
 
First he wouldn’t fight Tom bc he’s an asshole.

Next, he needs 6 months to prepare for Tom.

Then he talks about living the best life.

Now, he wants to fight NGannou?


What’s next? He going to try to find Amelia Earhart’s body?
 
tom-aspinall-jon-jones.gif


tom-aspinall-ufc.gif
 
make up your minds. 2 years ago you said he was ducking Ngannou.

2 days ago you said it was the only other possible matchup.

Now he offers it and you say he’s ducking Tom.

Just admit what we all know and that he’ll never please you, even if he ran some 1 night Grand Prix, because you’re still upset he made Shogun tap to strikes. Or some other obscure shit from over a decade ago.
 
lol
 
