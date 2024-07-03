Now is the perfect time to make Jiri vs Hill

TheWizard
This fight has been discussed for several years and now is the perfect time to make it happen. Obviously they both need to rest (Hill recently KO'd and injured, Jiri just got KO'd twice in one fight basically), but this should be their first fight back.
Not sure who would win at this point, Hill being the fresher fighter could give him the edge, but it's pretty much a 50/50.
