Now is the perfect time to make Jiri vs Hill

This fight has been discussed for several years and now is the perfect time to make it happen. Obviously they both need to rest (Hill recently KO'd and injured, Jiri just got KO'd twice in one fight basically), but this should be their first fight back.

Not sure who would win at this point, Hill being the fresher fighter could give him the edge, but it's pretty much a 50/50.

Stylistically I want to see Jiri/Walker/Khalil/Ulberg mixing it up with each other lots and whoever can string together a few wins getting a shot at Poatan.
 
I’d like to see Jiri’s brain get a well needed rest for a while
 
yes it it time. both have lost to alex. it's time to pass magomed and roundtree jr into contendership.
 
Eh. I don't like contenders fighting each other off of a loss. Let Jiri take some time off and Hill can fight Jan or Krylov depending on when they return.
 
