Now is the perfect time for Fighter Kevin Lee to return to the UFC

prime_lobov
The Welterweight division is currently in shambles. FKL has great matchups all around:
Islam - FKL was once hailed as the Khabib-killer. Islam is a second-rate Khabib.
Giacomo D. magdelena - One dimensional boxer and has never faced a wrestler as good as FKL.
Belal - lol, FKL wins 11/10 times
Leon - again lol
Sean Brady - Got beat up by Belal Muhammad. FKL would send this guy to the shadow realm just like he did to Fisherman Gregor Gillespie
