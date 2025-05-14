Now is the perfect time for Fighter Kevin Lee to return to the UFC

P

prime_lobov

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
423
Reaction score
738
The Welterweight division is currently in shambles. FKL has great matchups all around:

Islam - FKL was once hailed as the Khabib-killer. Islam is a second-rate Khabib.

Giacomo D. magdelena - One dimensional boxer and has never faced a wrestler as good as FKL.

Belal - lol, FKL wins 11/10 times

Leon - again lol

Sean Brady - Got beat up by Belal Muhammad. FKL would send this guy to the shadow realm just like he did to Fisherman Gregor Gillespie
 
Relax bro, Kevin has signed with the GFL, they will surely take care of him. He is all set!
 
You think Kevin Lee is gonna just come back and have Islam as a matchup?
 
Are you the same moron who made the "Perfect time for Connor comeback" thread, or was that a different moron??🤡
<Huh2>
 
The game passed him. He was never able to find his weight class. He is too big for 155 and too small for 170. He should continue doing the food thing. His brother is a millionaire off tiktok.
 
