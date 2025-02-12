Now I want a 10mm

Living in grizzly country I feel vulnerable carrying my 9mm in the woods. They do sell +p ammo in 9mm which could sometimes stop a bear, but not out of my short barrel since that reduces the speed.



So I need to buy another gun with a longer barrel just for hiking. But if I'm going to buy another gun then why not get one more suitable for bears? Hence, the 10mm.



I haven't done much research yet, but I can already tell the options are WAAAAAY more limited at 10 than they were at 9. I may have trouble finding one I like.



I like a manual safety, as I've gotten in the habit of flipping the safety off with my thumb when I draw. And I want high capacity too. And I want a supported chamber like the Springfield xdm elite has, so I can shoot+p ammo without worrying about wear and tear on the gun. And I don't want to have to sell my kidney to buy it. In fact the Springfield would be perfect if it had the manual safety, but it doesn't.