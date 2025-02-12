  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Now I want a 10mm

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
30,954
Reaction score
43,652
Living in grizzly country I feel vulnerable carrying my 9mm in the woods. They do sell +p ammo in 9mm which could sometimes stop a bear, but not out of my short barrel since that reduces the speed.

So I need to buy another gun with a longer barrel just for hiking. But if I'm going to buy another gun then why not get one more suitable for bears? Hence, the 10mm.

I haven't done much research yet, but I can already tell the options are WAAAAAY more limited at 10 than they were at 9. I may have trouble finding one I like.

I like a manual safety, as I've gotten in the habit of flipping the safety off with my thumb when I draw. And I want high capacity too. And I want a supported chamber like the Springfield xdm elite has, so I can shoot+p ammo without worrying about wear and tear on the gun. And I don't want to have to sell my kidney to buy it. In fact the Springfield would be perfect if it had the manual safety, but it doesn't.
 
There's tons of 10mm options these days. FN makes one that holds 17 or 19 I wanna say. Sig Sauer, Smith and Wesson, EAA. Most big companies have gotten the 10mm bug. My first one was a Glock 20, I love that gun. Rock Island armory makes a double stack 1911 10mm with a six inch barrel and a rail, which covers pretty much every need you could have, and they're not too expensive considering.
 
Last edited:
ChickenBrother said:
@Chesten_Hesten what happened to your thread on downgrading from .45 ACP to 9mm? I was just trying to respond to your last post but got the "thread does not exist" page.
Click to expand...
Oh, sorry. I figgered it had lingered long enough, and thought it rather poor taste posting a dubious i got shit for sale thread anyway.
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
Oh, sorry. I figgered it had lingered long enough, and thought it rather poor taste posting a dubious i got shit for sale thread anyway.
Click to expand...

Ah got it, no worries. I was just going to say that if the Prodigy grip felt too chunky for you, an all metal double stack grip module feels better, even with the thick ass STI mags. You can retrofit a Cheely steel or aluminum grip onto a Prodigy and Guncrafter says they're going to be offering their X2 grip on it as well. Thinnest double stack grip I've handled is the Wilson SFT9 which feels like a single stack 1911 but only takes special Wilson mags. And Staccato just released their HD with a thinner grip that takes Glock mags.

I understand where you're coming from wanting to move to plastic, but I think about it differently. I'm too damn old to want to train on something I don't have at least some pride of ownership in. And a 1911 style trigger and grip angle just feels... better.
 
Last edited:
You'll always catch flak from a certain segment of people who believe that nothing less than .44 Magnum or .454 will do, but the truth is that with 10mm (and proper ammunition) along with some good bear spray* you're squared away for the vast majority of likely bear encounters.

I won't recommend a firearm because it's so subjective and it sounds like you have some specific criteria, but for ammunition I'd go with the following:

DANGEROUS GAME 10MM AUTO - Mono-Metal Pistol & Handgun Ammunition

DANGEROUS GAME 10MM AUTO - Mono-Metal Bullets Field Proven pistol and handgun ammo. Maximum firepower bullets. Best ammunition for pistols and handguns for sale. Buffalo Bore. Strictly big bore. Strictly Business.
www.buffalobore.com

underwoodammo.com

10mm Auto 150gr. Xtreme Hunter Solid Monolithic Hunting & Self Defense Ammo

Underwood Ammo offers the most comprehensive and innovative Lehigh Defense™ Supersonic Lead Free Handgun Ammo for personal defense & hunting. Shop now 10mm Auto Copper ammo with Solid Monolithic.
underwoodammo.com underwoodammo.com
 
ChickenBrother said:
Ah got it, no worries. I was just going to say that if the Prodigy grip felt too chunky for you, an all metal double stack grip module feels better, even with the thick ass STI mags. You can retrofit a Cheely steel or aluminum grip onto a Prodigy and Guncrafter says they're going to be offering their X2 grip on it as well. Thinnest double stack grip I've handled is the Wilson SFT9 which feels like a single stack 1911 but only takes special Wilson mags. And Staccato just released their HD with a thinner grip that takes Glock mags.

I understand where you're coming from wanting to move to plastic, but I think about it differently. I'm too damn old to want to train on something that I don't have at least some pride in ownership. And a 1911 style trigger and grip angle just feels... better.
Click to expand...
You're better off.

I went from trying to prove to myself i could shoot bullshit guns, to finally doing it only to ruin shooting nice stuff!

Retardville!
 
10 mm auto does have sharp recoil and I don't know what kind of ammo you are able to get.

From 9 mm with 9*19 ? Then better to have handgun capable to bear P++ rounds ( SAAMI marking ) and to have expanding ammo....fired from 5-6 inch barrel....
Not FMJ but HP type stuff will be better.
There are nuances that not all handguns capable to handle NATO standard ammo are able to bear P++ ammo, it does generate more pressure.

If FMJ bullet and close range....45 ACP will produce larger size hole in animal than 9 mm FMJ bullet.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Living in grizzly country I feel vulnerable carrying my 9mm in the woods. They do sell +p ammo in 9mm which could sometimes stop a bear, but not out of my short barrel since that reduces the speed.

So I need to buy another gun with a longer barrel just for hiking. But if I'm going to buy another gun then why not get one more suitable for bears? Hence, the 10mm.

I haven't done much research yet, but I can already tell the options are WAAAAAY more limited at 10 than they were at 9. I may have trouble finding one I like.

I like a manual safety, as I've gotten in the habit of flipping the safety off with my thumb when I draw. And I want high capacity too. And I want a supported chamber like the Springfield xdm elite has, so I can shoot+p ammo without worrying about wear and tear on the gun. And I don't want to have to sell my kidney to buy it. In fact the Springfield would be perfect if it had the manual safety, but it doesn't.
Click to expand...
 
480126_gaad-fnh-510-545-tactical-01-1200x800_hero_1200x800.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,568
Messages
56,907,338
Members
175,453
Latest member
amr boogey

Share this page

Back
Top