(Now backed by science) Anatomy of the ideal fighter -and a very interesting surprise

I've started holidays and... I got sick. So I've spent probably too many hours researching papers, studies and articles on physiology, biomechanics and sports science that pose hypotheses, conjectures, theoretical assumptions. Most of them get to similar conclusions.



He measures 1.91 (diminishing returns starts aprox. at 1.93) and competes at LHW.

203cm wingspan (great relative reach). Aprox. 9% body fat. Short femur, long shin. Compact torso. Short and wide neck. Medium humerus, long forearm.



The surprising thing is that, on fight night, he weights 96 kg, so cutting less than 7 pounds.

And -once reached the desired lean muscle mass-, he trains year round (on and off camp) and competes at his optimal weight, without barely any fluctuation.



He has won genetic lottery, and some fighters would not be at his peak performance at single digit body fat% so they would weight slightly more in the cage.

Still, much closer to what Jiri does than to what Poatan i.e. does.

In fact, and that's kinda weird, Jiri's height and wingspan are exactly 1.91 (6'3") and 203 (80").



Sources:

James, L.P., Haff, G.G., Kelly, V.G., & Beckman, E.M. (2016). Towards a determination of the physiological characteristics distinguishing successful MMA athletes: A systematic review.

UFC Performance Institute (2021). PI Annual Report – Athlete Load, Recovery, Composition & Performance Benchmarks.

NSCA International MMA Conference Proceedings

Zemková, E., Hamar, D., & Pupiš, M. (2018). Biomechanics and physiology of fighting sports.

Callan, S.D., Brunner, D.M., Devolve, K.L., Mullins, B., Guskiewicz, K., & Ruby, B.C. (2000). Physiological profiles of elite freestyle wrestlers.

Franchini, E., Brito, C.J., & Artioli, G.G. (2012). Weight loss in combat sports: physiological, psychological and performance effects.

Almansba, R., Franchini, E., Sterkowicz, S., Femia, P., & Escobar-Molina, R. (2007). Anthropometrical and physiological characteristics of elite judo athletes.

Marinho, B.F., Vilaça-Alves, J., Monteiro, C.P., & Aidar, F.J. (2016). Anthropometric profile and physical performance of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes.