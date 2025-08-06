So here in Nova Scotia, due to the hot and dry summer we’re having the government banned all outdoor activities in the woods due to the fear of forest fires. This extends to crown (public) and private land.So as of right now, I can’t even go out on my rural property without facing risk of $25,000 fine. Why dont we ban driving to prevent auto accidents too while we’re at it?Insane. We already had a strict burn ban. Say what you want but I don’t think the government should ever have the authority to tell me I’m not allowed to go for a walk on my own private land. I’m blatantly disobeying it anyways but curious to see what will become of this. I’d love to get fined over it too because I think you could beat it in court.I really don’t like how the government gets more expensive, powerful and annoying as time goes on. I’m sure the greater good people will shoot me down but no hiking on my own land? Eat shit.