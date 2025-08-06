  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Nova Scotia Canada bans hiking

So here in Nova Scotia, due to the hot and dry summer we’re having the government banned all outdoor activities in the woods due to the fear of forest fires. This extends to crown (public) and private land.

So as of right now, I can’t even go out on my rural property without facing risk of $25,000 fine. Why dont we ban driving to prevent auto accidents too while we’re at it?

Insane. We already had a strict burn ban. Say what you want but I don’t think the government should ever have the authority to tell me I’m not allowed to go for a walk on my own private land. I’m blatantly disobeying it anyways but curious to see what will become of this. I’d love to get fined over it too because I think you could beat it in court.

I really don’t like how the government gets more expensive, powerful and annoying as time goes on. I’m sure the greater good people will shoot me down but no hiking on my own land? Eat shit.

 
So here in Nova Scotia, due to the hot and dry summer we’re having the government banned all outdoor activities in the woods due to the fear of forest fires. This extends to crown (public) and private land.

So as of right now, I can’t even go out on my rural property without facing risk of $25,000 fine. Why dont we ban driving to prevent auto accidents too while we’re at it?

Insane. We already had a strict burn ban. Say what you want but I don’t think the government should ever have the authority to tell me I’m not allowed to go for a walk on my own private land. I’m blatantly disobeying it anyways but curious to see what will become of this. I’d love to get fined over it too because I think you could beat it in court.

I really don’t like how the government gets more expensive, powerful and annoying as time goes on. I’m sure the greater good people will shoot me down but no hiking on my own land? Eat shit.

From your own link:

While landowners will not face a fine for activities such as hiking in their own woods, any guest of theirs who is found violating the ban could be fined.
 
I tried to guess the reason why before I entered the thread and I’m truly surprised it’s not because hiking is a white people thing and blah blah white supremacy.

The real reason is pretty gay too
 
From your own link:
From your own link:

While landowners will not face a fine for activities such as hiking in their own woods, any guest of theirs who is found violating the ban could be fined.
So what

No hiking? Anywhere? Fishing?



Retard policies brought to you by assholes who locked down parks and beaches during COVID

Did they ban lightning too?
 
