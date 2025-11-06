Nov 7th @9PM/EST Smilin Sam

Just some random bum that started to call out Sam and Sam told him to show up to the gym and now they are gonna fight tomorrow if buddy actual shows he's in town but can still back out.I don't have a clue who that guy is. Literally what's going on here?
Did he throw down?Just some random bum that started to call out Sam and Sam told him to show up to the gym and now they are gonna fight tomorrow if buddy actual shows he's in town but can still back out.
I thought he was fighting Rubelsis Espana?
December 5thWhen's he fighting Despaigne?