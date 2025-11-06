  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Nov 7th @9PM/EST Smilin Sam

BEATDOWNS

BEATDOWNS

Cranky Ass
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 27, 2009
Messages
77,676
Reaction score
94,272
karate-combat-world-heavyweight-champion-smilin-sam-alvey-v0-idf60o8o827c1.jpeg

Is gonna beat the breaks off this bum.



This Clown called out Sam and Sam said he wouldn't show up it looks like he did. Homie gona catch an azz whoopin no doubt.
 
BigTruck said:
I don't have a clue who that guy is. Literally what's going on here?
Click to expand...
Just some random bum that started to call out Sam and Sam told him to show up to the gym and now they are gonna fight tomorrow if buddy actual shows he's in town but can still back out.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Just some random bum that started to call out Sam and Sam told him to show up to the gym and now they are gonna fight tomorrow if buddy actual shows he's in town but can still back out.
Click to expand...
Did he throw down?
 
I thought he was fighting Rubelsis Espana?
 
Sam better not lose or it's going to look so bad lol
 
When's he fighting Despaigne?
 
Stream is 16 seconds long showing jack shit.

WHERE YOU AT BOY!
 
This shit is weird as fuck.

Let's fuckin go!!! :meow:


Reminds me ot the piss bet.
Anyone remember that weirdness?

Are there any other OGs on here that were witnesses to the piss bet live stream?

I watched that goofy retarded shit live


If so- answer me this:

Which fight was the bet riding on?

What was the controversy or slight of hand that occurred?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,352
Messages
58,433,615
Members
176,036
Latest member
DernTheBurn

Share this page

Back
Top