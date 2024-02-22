Notorious Stipe - what is looking at?

Im so tired of Stipe and all of these old men holding up divisions I literally cant even make a joke about it. Theyre all either always injured or content to fight every 3 years. And its all because theyre OLD. Get out of the way for the Tom Aspinalls of the world already. I want to see fighters who are young, active and want to be there.
 
MMA Magazine's Sports Illustration Cover​

Swimsuit Edition: Before and After Surgery featuring Felon Fox
 
nonoob said:
MMA Magazine's Sports Illustration Cover​

Swimsuit Edition: Before and After Surgery featuring Felon Fox
lol, Stipe seems like the kinda guy to really not understand that whole concept at all lol.
 
J'Ghasta said:
<Moyes5>

Jeez bud, tell us how you really feel.




You know Stipe ain't the hold up, right?
 
