Notorious Stipe - what is looking at?

Our UFC HW GOAT looking dapper.
He wants to know wha you think he’s looking at.
Neighborhood kids stepping on his lawn.
lol, Stipe seems like the kinda guy to really not understand that whole concept at all lol.MMA Magazine's Sports Illustration Cover
Swimsuit Edition: Before and After Surgery featuring Felon Fox
haha, if it has, we'll probably never know how effective it was. Because mumble mumble hjduh ojfije lsf;ihus. lolwhen that extra dose of AlphaBrain finally kicks in
Im so tired of Stipe and all of these old men holding up divisions I literally cant even make a joke about it. Theyre all either always injured or content to fight every 3 years. And its all because theyre OLD. Get out of the way for the Tom Aspinalls of the world already. I want to see fighters who are young, active and want to be there.
he was looking Father Time in the eyes