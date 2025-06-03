Shaolin Alan
DC been ducking me since 2012
Connor sending Laura Sanko, his signature cigars directly to her home address. She accepts them gracefully
Is this a creeper simp move by Con-Man? Did Laura have to accept the "gift" for company reasons? Is it a simple PR move (why her and not Dana or Chael??) Should her husband be concerned?! Should Sanko quietly initiate a restraining order for her safety??!! What's your take?
IMO: She's way out of his league! He normally bags Dublin 6s & North Dakota midgets
Laura Sanko Gets Emotional in Special Message to Conor McGregor After Touching Gesture From UFC Superstar
Laura Sanko seemed overjoyed after receiving a kind gesture from Conor McGregor, prompting her to share a message on social media.
www.essentiallysports.com