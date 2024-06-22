  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Not taking a point from Shara was absolute BS

Worse...he should have given Trocoli the position.

When you have the opportunity to offset the 'damage' from a foul, it should be done. Obviously we can't do tit for tat eye pokes or groin shots LOL...but with fence grabs, it should be the norm to award position to the other fighter.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
No, but I'm cool with Trocoli committing whatever foul he wants after Shara got away with what he did. Trocoli should've been in top position.
Click to expand...
Trocolli kept grabbing the fence to keep shara in place earlier in the bout and mark didnt take a point, so why should he take a point after ?
You're just copying what the announcers are ssaying.
 
