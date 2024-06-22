Not taking a point from Shara was absolute BS

Dana's Conscience
As blatant and impactful as fence grabs get and retarded wanker Goddard barely said a word
No, but I'm cool with Trocoli committing whatever foul he wants after Shara got away with what he did. Trocoli should've been in top position.did you see the shorts grab from trocoli right after?
yeah it was looking that way I think if he did get him down, he'd have just laid on him then got ko'd in the third anyway. He was way too gassed.Shara was gonna merk him anyways
Trocolli kept grabbing the fence to keep shara in place earlier in the bout and mark didnt take a point, so why should he take a point after ?No, but I'm cool with Trocoli committing whatever foul he wants after Shara got away with what he did. Trocoli should've been in top position.