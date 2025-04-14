Rehabilitation Not sure where to post this….

Deaths Head

Deaths Head

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 9, 2018
Messages
1,956
Reaction score
1,918
We got a tough guy on our hands @Stoic1 the reason why I’m posting this here is the other threads don’t allow personal pics ……this guy says I need to train more yet he needs more time ? Make it make sense ……..I’ll post the fight IF he actually agrees to fight me and in a no holds barred fight like he likes ….he’s got a week . If not I’ll still entertain it when I come back ……..this fool is going o get busted up and I’m going to laugh my ass off when o post it on this forum …..I’ll punch holes in this idiot and pd rag doll him physically…..let’s make bets ..he’s going to need rehabilitation after I get a hold of him if he’s that stupid ….…lol

Little bitch even has my avatar on his profile he’s a BETA afraid of a 50 year old that would RAG doll him and I won’t embarrass him with the pic he sent me of him like that’s supposedly to be s are it’s a fat head with cauliflower ears …lol



@Stoic1
 

Attachments

  • 70C48E16-94EF-4DEF-A06D-C9D227EE5ADC.jpeg
    70C48E16-94EF-4DEF-A06D-C9D227EE5ADC.jpeg
    1.7 MB · Views: 0
  • 92FD2F3B-FDCE-4062-B952-7ECE9DAF64BC.jpeg
    92FD2F3B-FDCE-4062-B952-7ECE9DAF64BC.jpeg
    1.6 MB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SuperLuigi
Rehabilitation Rotator cuff and bench press rehabilitation strategy
Replies
7
Views
252
zapataxiv
zapataxiv
Trabaho
Rehabilitation When do you decide to rest day ?
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
Trabaho
Trabaho

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,496
Messages
57,167,003
Members
175,561
Latest member
TheWizard25

Share this page

Back
Top