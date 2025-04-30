F1980
China quietly exempts key U.S. goods from tariffs: Report
The news adds to a growing number of reports from China of businesses discovering that tariffs have been waived on some goods.
They were supposed to fight the US "to the end" but looks like they blinked
Chinese officials are quietly drawing up a "whitelist" of critical U.S. goods that importers rely on to exempt them from Beijing's retaliatory tariffs, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.