Economy Not sure what happened behind the scenes, but China got rid of tariffs from key US exports

www.newsweek.com

China quietly exempts key U.S. goods from tariffs: Report

The news adds to a growing number of reports from China of businesses discovering that tariffs have been waived on some goods.
They were supposed to fight the US "to the end" but looks like they blinked

Chinese officials are quietly drawing up a "whitelist" of critical U.S. goods that importers rely on to exempt them from Beijing's retaliatory tariffs, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.
Looks like they made exceptions for the same types of our products as Trump already made for theirs a couple of weeks ago.

www.cnbc.com

Trump exempts phones, computers, chips from new tariffs

Financial markets have been roiled since President Trump imposed stiff tariffs on China, where Apple and other tech companies make many of their products.
But I’ll wait for details.
 
The sooner this tariff war ends, the better.
 
Xi Jinping probably got told how damaging tariffs in key items would be for the Chinese economy.

In the end tariffs are just an import tax you charge on your own people.
 
