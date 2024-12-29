Not sold on Tatiana Suarez at all

JustBleed69
Re-watched her last last few fights, she's good, but overall pretty limited.
Her striking & striking into takedowns is not great, she doesn't have very good upper body takedowns which is critical in today's landscape if you want to be a succesful grappler, & her cardio/ technical efficiency isn't great; she uses a ton of energy trying to get takedowns with a fairly limited skillet, she primarily only has single legs, high crotches, & front headlocks.
If by some miracle she does beat Zhang I don't see her holding the title very long. I would favour several girls between 115 & 135 to give her the business, even with how shallow some of those divisions are.
