Not sold on Tatiana Suarez at all

Re-watched her last last few fights, she's good, but overall pretty limited.

Her striking & striking into takedowns is not great, she doesn't have very good upper body takedowns which is critical in today's landscape if you want to be a succesful grappler, & her cardio/ technical efficiency isn't great; she uses a ton of energy trying to get takedowns with a fairly limited skillet, she primarily only has single legs, high crotches, & front headlocks.

If by some miracle she does beat Zhang I don't see her holding the title very long. I would favour several girls between 115 & 135 to give her the business, even with how shallow some of those divisions are.
 
Before her first big neck injury she was an absolute terror and would have been a two division champion by now imo.

Since the injury she's not quite what she was but she still has the best wrestling in WMMA.
I don't think she looked any different pre neck injury tbh I just think she fought lesser competition.
I also think Zhang has better MMA Wrestling/ Grappling.
 
I'm very sold on Suarez. She has dominated two former champions and choked out Grasso like its nothing. She could have easily been the best female of all time if her health and injuries wasn't so bad. They need to capitalize on her asap.
 
I don't know, she's still finishing her opponents, it isn't like she's getting by on split decisions. Having said that, I wish we got to see her fight this year, so hopefully the health issues are dealt with.
 
She walked through Grasso and Esparza back to back, both of whom proceeded to go on world title runs.

She's arguably past her prime, but she's still capable of beating Zhang.
 
shes not going too.

Zhang is a better MMA wrestler and way better striker.
Zhang's MMA wrestling isn't better than Suarez's pure wrestling though. I think if Suarez can get her down she'll be able to control Zhang pretty easily.

I have a feeling she'll really struggle to close the distance on Zhang though. When she wants to, Zhang is very good at keeping distance, avoiding whatever her opponent wants to do, while darting in for her own attacks here and there. She whooped Lemos that way.
 
I just wanna see the Zhang fight, very much sold enough to have it quite near the top of my "fights to expect with the great expectations pants on" - and if Suarez wins, I'll sacrifice a GOAT to the Just Bleed Gods so she can actually stay healthy and the first thing that happens is not gonna be an interim title cause Suarez is shelved for 9+ months...

But it is what it is. The first step is gonna be the fight, which will surely deliver and I will be entertained.
 
She’s like the female Cruz that never won a belt; in terms of injuries and activity I mean.
 
I don't see anyone else beating her at 115 and Zhang is the only one who has the skill set to offer something to stop her
 
If she can stay uninjured she is the female Khabib. She can easily be the best straw weight in the world.
Her takedowns, ground and pound, guard passing, sweeps & submissions from bottom, & finishing abilities are literally a fraction of the level of Khabib's.
 
JustBleed69 said:
Her takedowns, ground and pound, guard passing, sweeps & submissions from bottom, & finishing abilities are literally a fraction of the level of Khabib's.
She finished 70% of her UFC fights
 
