Not sold on Tatiana Suarez at all

I just wanna see the Zhang fight, very much sold enough to have it quite near the top of my "fights to expect with the great expectations pants on" - and if Suarez wins, I'll sacrifice a GOAT to the Just Bleed Gods so she can actually stay healthy and the first thing that happens is not gonna be an interim title cause Suarez is shelved for 9+ months...



But it is what it is. The first step is gonna be the fight, which will surely deliver and I will be entertained.