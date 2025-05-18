Not sold on morales

I'm gonna have to go ahead and disagree with you there sherbro.Dude was playing a very slick game and using it effectively to draw out shots which he could counter.Watch the striking exchanges closely- he was doing this subtle trick that reminded me of a "Mike Tysons Punch Out" character, where he would literally full stop pause/freeze, with his hands low, but at an intelligent range where he, as the younger quicker fighter, still had plenty of time to react.Gilbert would bite on it, and Morales would get exactly what he wanted- a shot on HIS TERMS to counter.Clever like a fox, he got to play his counter punching game while dictating when the exchanges occurred and at what range._______________________Time will tell how well his skills translate against younger guys closer to their prime, but we also don't know if he will play the same games/tricks in that scenario. I honestly feel like he tested the waters and realized pretty quickly that he had a HUGE speed advantage and even though he looked "defensively irresponsible" he really wasn't in danger at any point vs Burns.