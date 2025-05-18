Not sold on morales

Ivancho
I watched the fight today and skipped the rest of the garbage event but I think Morales has some important assets like size and knockout power he's also rangy ... but I'm still not fully sold on him. At times, he looks a bit sloppy and too open to getting hit clean in the face. I think a fast, explosive fighter, even if limited, like Khaos Williams could knock him out cold. Maybe I'm wrong, though.