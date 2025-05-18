Not sold on morales

I watched the fight today and skipped the rest of the garbage event but I think Morales has some important assets like size and knockout power he's also rangy ... but I'm still not fully sold on him. At times, he looks a bit sloppy and too open to getting hit clean in the face. I think a fast, explosive fighter, even if limited, like Khaos Williams could knock him out cold. Maybe I'm wrong, though.
 
I'm gonna have to go ahead and disagree with you there sherbro.



Dude was playing a very slick game and using it effectively to draw out shots which he could counter.

Watch the striking exchanges closely- he was doing this subtle trick that reminded me of a "Mike Tysons Punch Out" character, where he would literally full stop pause/freeze, with his hands low, but at an intelligent range where he, as the younger quicker fighter, still had plenty of time to react.


Gilbert would bite on it, and Morales would get exactly what he wanted- a shot on HIS TERMS to counter.

Clever like a fox, he got to play his counter punching game while dictating when the exchanges occurred and at what range.
Time will tell how well his skills translate against younger guys closer to their prime, but we also don't know if he will play the same games/tricks in that scenario. I honestly feel like he tested the waters and realized pretty quickly that he had a HUGE speed advantage and even though he looked "defensively irresponsible" he really wasn't in danger at any point vs Burns.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
I dont know he seems pretty good. Will he be champ who knows ww got a few dudes in it. But the guy is clearly real good. That's a lot of wins in a row
y’all weren’t talking about him a week ago. And he had-800 odds..

is it just

“He beat this guy worse then everyone else”?
 
He really doesnt seem that good. Last night was basically just Burns giving up immediately and showing he was just there for a paycheck and wants to be a full time podcaster.
 
Khaos can KO every single WW though, he has the death power. His issue is he can't land except for lower level competition. Morales is young enough to catch alot of these guys today aging as well. Even Shavkat is 30 now and out with an injury, I doubt he's going to look any better in the next 5 years.
 
His technique is not the best but he has a lot of power and he finds a way to land his shots. For example a guy like Gary is more technically sound than him but Morales has the power and finishers instincts that Gary doesn't have.

He's a problem for anyone in that division because of the traits he has. Plus he's just going to keep improving. WW is so stacked
 
I think he is good but highly untested. More or less he is a Mexican fighter. If the UFC wants a
"Mexican" fighter to represent Mexico then put him against Geoff Neal. If Morales wins then he can get a crack at Belal or Edwards. Keep him away from Ian Garry. Garry has the right style to beat him.
 
Honestly there wasnt much I could take away from that fight. They both were aggressive and hittable. Burns has been on a year layoff just like JDM. There was a 13 year age gap. Morales seemed hittable but it didn't really matter. Burns could land one or two and Morales would just eat it and hurt him worse. Again and again. Sad shit lol

Prelims carried this one. Also commentary said it was Morales toughest challenge. Idk about that. Man Gilbert was old when he was ON TOP. Seeing these old fighters hang around and get smoked is the bane of the business
 
