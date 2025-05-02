Not gonna lie. This weekend's card might finally have some decent fights.

Mongoosemk12

Mongoosemk12

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 21, 2010
Messages
1,241
Reaction score
933
BantamweightCory SandhagenDeiveson Figueiredo
MiddleweightReinier de RidderBo Nickal
WelterweightSantiago PonzinibbioDaniel Rodriguez
BantamweightMontel JacksonDaniel Marcos
BantamweightCameron SmothermanSerhiy Sidey
LightweightJeremy StephensMason Jones
Women's BantamweightYana SantosMiesha Tate
MiddleweightRyan LoderAzamat Bekoev
Women's StrawweightMarina RodriguezGillian Robertson
BantamweightGaston BolañosQuang Le
HeavyweightThomas PetersenDon'Tale Mayes
Women's FlyweightJuliana MillerIvana Petrović

I fucking suck at the internet, but above is the fight card. Sorry it looks like ass.

Petersen Mayes should end up with someone KO'ed either via punches or breathing.

A little Cupcake never hurt anybody.

Stephens vs Jones might turn into a fun firefight, to be honest though I thought Stephens was retired already for some reason. That fight could tell us if he should I guess.

Ponzie vs Rodriguez should be a war. This one could have headlined it's own Fight Night probably.

De Ridder vs Nickal could turn into a staring match, but I'm hoping for an aggressive grappling match or a nullification where they instead throw hands for 15 min.

Sandhagen vs Figgy should be interesting with the bull chasing the matador. Figgy has enough power to spark anyone, but I don't think he can get past Sandhagen's length.

What say you Sherbros? Do we finally have an acceptable Fight Night card lined up?
 
I'll be tuning in no doubt, I do enjoy watching Sandhagen, Nickal will be interesting of course.

Oh and Miesha always gets me interested

464570067_8719809448041595_5491280610211914106_n.jpg
 
I had no idea Tate was fighting lol thought she retired again.
 
Yes.. few bangers in there. My boy Ponzi is fighting!

Hopefully Stephens gets finished quick. I hate that fucking dude.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,698
Messages
57,239,768
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top