Not gonna lie. This weekend's card might finally have some decent fights.

|Bantamweight
|Cory Sandhagen
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Middleweight
|Reinier de Ridder
|Bo Nickal
|Welterweight
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|Montel Jackson
|Daniel Marcos
|Bantamweight
|Cameron Smotherman
|Serhiy Sidey
|Lightweight
|Jeremy Stephens
|Mason Jones
|Women's Bantamweight
|Yana Santos
|Miesha Tate
|Middleweight
|Ryan Loder
|Azamat Bekoev
|Women's Strawweight
|Marina Rodriguez
|Gillian Robertson
|Bantamweight
|Gaston Bolaños
|Quang Le
|Heavyweight
|Thomas Petersen
|Don'Tale Mayes
|Women's Flyweight
|Juliana Miller
|Ivana Petrović
I fucking suck at the internet, but above is the fight card. Sorry it looks like ass.
Petersen Mayes should end up with someone KO'ed either via punches or breathing.
A little Cupcake never hurt anybody.
Stephens vs Jones might turn into a fun firefight, to be honest though I thought Stephens was retired already for some reason. That fight could tell us if he should I guess.
Ponzie vs Rodriguez should be a war. This one could have headlined it's own Fight Night probably.
De Ridder vs Nickal could turn into a staring match, but I'm hoping for an aggressive grappling match or a nullification where they instead throw hands for 15 min.
Sandhagen vs Figgy should be interesting with the bull chasing the matador. Figgy has enough power to spark anyone, but I don't think he can get past Sandhagen's length.
What say you Sherbros? Do we finally have an acceptable Fight Night card lined up?