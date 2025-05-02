Not gonna lie. This weekend's card might finally have some decent fights.

I fucking suck at the internet, but above is the fight card. Sorry it looks like ass.Petersen Mayes should end up with someone KO'ed either via punches or breathing.A little Cupcake never hurt anybody.Stephens vs Jones might turn into a fun firefight, to be honest though I thought Stephens was retired already for some reason. That fight could tell us if he should I guess.Ponzie vs Rodriguez should be a war. This one could have headlined it's own Fight Night probably.De Ridder vs Nickal could turn into a staring match, but I'm hoping for an aggressive grappling match or a nullification where they instead throw hands for 15 min.Sandhagen vs Figgy should be interesting with the bull chasing the matador. Figgy has enough power to spark anyone, but I don't think he can get past Sandhagen's length.What say you Sherbros? Do we finally have an acceptable Fight Night card lined up?