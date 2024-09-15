Not gonna lie, everytime Dana's cash cow white hope baby gets destroyed, it's so satisfying.

TigerBabu

Matt Hughes.....Conor Mcgregor.... O Malley.

I have to admit O Malley's beat down was probably the most satisfying because he is a cuck. A cuck should never be a champion, he should be destroyed like what Merab did to him.

Next up, hopefully the Scouser and the Irish prat.
 
Yeah that’s why it hurts extra bad when the black hopes like Mike Perry lose
 
To be fair, if UFC wanted to protect O'Malley giving him Merab would be last on their list. I don't think that the UFC wants another Conor.
 
and if you just changed the one word in your post from white to black, it would suddenly somehow become so much more offensive....

Why does the fact that he's white bother you? Racist people are fucking weird.
 
To be fair, if UFC wanted to protect O'Malley giving him Merab would be last on their list. I don't think that the UFC wants another Conor.
Bro, the UFC alwaaaaays want another Mcgregor. He made Dana and the UFC an obscene amount of money. There is a reason a lot of these white guy poser douchebags start acting like Conor Mcgregor ( especially that dickhead Colby), because they want to try to emulate he's super stardom. Mcgregor's antics were more on point than him actually being an amazing fighter. (Imo, he is meh, above average).
 
Conor McGregor gave Aldo his first loss in a decade and took under 20 seconds to do it, demolished Eddie, beat Dustin and Max, was a two division champ and became literally the biggest star in the sports history. Bit more than a "hope"

Matt Hughes ranks highly on the all time p4p list. Again, not sure how hes a "hope"

Dont get the racial angle either. See Dana constantly kissing Jons ass, Jorge getting 2 title shots and then having a fake belt invented for him to fight for, Poatan getting stylistically favourable fights, Izzy getting a title shot just now coming off of a bad loss, the UFC clearly wanting Ngannou to beat Stipe back in 2018 etc etc.
 
and if you just changed the one word in your post from white to black, it would suddenly somehow become so much more offensive....

Why does the fact that he's white bother you? Racist people are fucking weird.
It doesn't bother me, but incase you haven't noticed there is a huge sub section of fans that worship these type of fighters above all else and Dana recognizes this, and those fighters recognize that and up the ante on the GTA style bullshit. So it's so satisfying when they lose, like how butthurt Mcgregor and Colby fans were.

I honestly miss the days of GSP, Randy and the Iceman, where your fighting is what earned you respect and admiration and the only dickhead around was Tito Ortiz.
 
