Not gonna lie, everytime Dana's cash cow white hope baby gets destroyed, it's so satisfying.

Conor McGregor gave Aldo his first loss in a decade and took under 20 seconds to do it, demolished Eddie, beat Dustin and Max, was a two division champ and became literally the biggest star in the sports history. Bit more than a "hope"



Matt Hughes ranks highly on the all time p4p list. Again, not sure how hes a "hope"



Dont get the racial angle either. See Dana constantly kissing Jons ass, Jorge getting 2 title shots and then having a fake belt invented for him to fight for, Poatan getting stylistically favourable fights, Izzy getting a title shot just now coming off of a bad loss, the UFC clearly wanting Ngannou to beat Stipe back in 2018 etc etc.