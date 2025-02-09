Not a Strickland fan, but he'd probably be damn good at bareknuckle boxing.

BullyKutta
Not sure how many more fights he has left on his UFC contract, but the dude has BKFC written all over him. It's certainly a sport his fanbase watches.
If he's smart, he makes a lateral move over there when he's done with MMA. Based on what I've read those guys are making bank compared to the paltry sums they used to get from UFC fights.
Provided he doesn't lose every last fucking braincell from his training methods and 5 round fights.
