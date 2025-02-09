  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Not a Strickland fan, but he'd probably be damn good at bareknuckle boxing.

B

BullyKutta

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 3, 2015
Messages
736
Reaction score
1,023
Not sure how many more fights he has left on his UFC contract, but the dude has BKFC written all over him. It's certainly a sport his fanbase watches.

If he's smart, he makes a lateral move over there when he's done with MMA. Based on what I've read those guys are making bank compared to the paltry sums they used to get from UFC fights.

Provided he doesn't lose every last fucking braincell from his training methods and 5 round fights.
 
Why though? He will very likely take way more damage than he does in ufc.

Plus he makes like 200k a fight in ufc.
 
Staying in 1 gear can work against you in boxing just as it has done in his MMA career.
 
Agreed but unlikely he goes the BKFC route , he is a multi-millionaire by now so why ? I can see him retiring soon as he will never get the MW title as long as Dricus is around . He is a gatekeeper . He could open a school of sparring , do stand-up comedy and be a co-host with Bryce Mitchell from the chicken-coop , his post UFC options are many
 
Fam 🐻🤛🏿 go quick fam ting a drag race Strick runnin' marathons 🛣️ bro prolly get slept tbh same if him try slaps
 
Lol bare knuckle is a whole different beast and a pillow puncher like Strickland would not do well in it.

Look at all the best guys in it. Brawlers who take one to land one. Bare knuckle boxing is not about scoring points. It's about damage with every punch
 
BKFC isn't real bareknuckle boxing. They use wrist supports so people can still punch as hard as possible. Shot placement isn't as important. I believe the ring is also smaller. Strickland cannot use his teep to make space. I am not sure how good he is in terms of clinch fighting.

Strickland's right hand is some sort of windmill punch that rarely lands.
 
