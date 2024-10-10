Not a single Max Holloway fan is confident he will beat Topuria

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

When you speak to Ilia Topuria about Max, he tells you he’s 100% knocking out Max Holloway. When you talk to Max Holloway, all he says is “we’ll see Oct 26th”.

It’s the same thing with all of Max’s fans (if you can call them that). They’ll make fun of Topuria, bullshit him about his name, act like he was shook after the Gaethje fight…. But not one of them has been confident that Max will whoop Topuria. There is no confidence there because they know the truth.

The truth is Topuria whooped Volk 3x and Max couldn’t touch him in 3 tries. I’d love to see some logical breakdown by Max fans on how they see him taking the fight against Topuria because I can’t see it and generally speaking, no Max fan sees it either.

If you think Max is going to beat Topuria let’s see it. As far as I see, it’s mainly just people hoping and wishing Max beats Topuria but they don’t really believe it’s possible so they resort to making fun of Topuria.. knowing Max is done for…. whereas Topuria fans respect Max but we know he’s about to get knocked out.

Anyway, Oct 26th this will be bumped… but I doubt any Max fan is going to stick up for him in this thread because they know the writing is on the wall.
 
fortheo said:
Max has said, "we'll see. We get to find out. It is what it is." For his entire career. Why would he change now?

Anyways, I have no horse in this race. May the best man win. I hope we get a war.
What?

He just said in his last interview he’s gonna take the belt home.
 
Mike said:
I dunno if Max is gonna win or not but this is just silly.
It’s not silly. It’s the truth. Max is a lamb being taken to slaughter and we all know it. That’s why no one has the confidence to outright say that Max will win.
 
Plenty of Max fans like his chances.

It’s a fucking amazing fight, let’s just enjoy the beautiful technical violence these guys are going to display for us instead of caring about whose fans are more confident.
 
Exactly, people in this thread proving my point already.

No confidence in their boy. Say they are fans but they don’t really believe he’s going to win. All they will say is “we’ll see Oct 26th”.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
It’s not silly. It’s the truth. Max is a lamb being taken to slaughter and we all know it. That’s why no one has the confidence to outright say that Max will win.
As others said max being non-committal before the fight isn't unusual for him. As for the fans.... it's not like what we think matters or fans don't predict fights incorrectly all the time.
 
You’re worried about what Holloway fans think when you are literally the first Topuria fan I’ve witnessed. Let that sink in boss
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Plenty of Max fans like his chances.

It’s a fucking amazing fight, let’s just enjoy the beautiful technical violence these guys are going to display for us instead of caring about whose fans are more confident.
Rigghttt so very confident they are.

Of course it’s an amazing fight we all know that.

That doesn’t mean we have to only enjoy the fight… we can point out the obvious truth that no Max fan is confident he will win.
 
Mike said:
As others said max being non-committal before the fight isn't unusual for him. As for the fans.... it's not like what we think matters or fans don't predict fights incorrectly all the time.
It shows the psychology of a winner vs someone that has been beaten before. Topuria hasn’t been defeated so he’s coming to put Max’s head on a spike like he’s done to everyone… whereas Max is experienced but knows that losing is possible.

My only point is that no Max fan is confident in his victory but yeah they will talk shit and make fun of Topuria and in the off chance that he wins the fight they will try to talk shit only then.
 
Blastbeat said:
im a Max fan, im confident he will win
there, your whole stupid dumbass thread just got invalidated.
What is your reasoning? Saying it is not enough. There is no conviction from your or any of his fans.
 
How can we be confident if he already gave Toppy the BMF belt :(
 
