Not a single Max Holloway fan is confident he will beat Topuria

When you speak to Ilia Topuria about Max, he tells you he’s 100% knocking out Max Holloway. When you talk to Max Holloway, all he says is “we’ll see Oct 26th”.



It’s the same thing with all of Max’s fans (if you can call them that). They’ll make fun of Topuria, bullshit him about his name, act like he was shook after the Gaethje fight…. But not one of them has been confident that Max will whoop Topuria. There is no confidence there because they know the truth.



The truth is Topuria whooped Volk 3x and Max couldn’t touch him in 3 tries. I’d love to see some logical breakdown by Max fans on how they see him taking the fight against Topuria because I can’t see it and generally speaking, no Max fan sees it either.



If you think Max is going to beat Topuria let’s see it. As far as I see, it’s mainly just people hoping and wishing Max beats Topuria but they don’t really believe it’s possible so they resort to making fun of Topuria.. knowing Max is done for…. whereas Topuria fans respect Max but we know he’s about to get knocked out.



Anyway, Oct 26th this will be bumped… but I doubt any Max fan is going to stick up for him in this thread because they know the writing is on the wall.