Not a hot take: until Ilia measures vs him, Islam has the best stand up @ 155. And a case for the best ever in the division.

Sure, the wrestling threat plays a huge factor but is part of the game.
Besides eye test (light on the feet, effective soviet-style forward punching, quick and smooth kicks, hardly buys any feints) just look at his stats against DP and Volk #1

Outlanded Poirier by far, specially to the head.
Excluding low kicks and teeps (were not heavy, damaging ones, but a way to manage distance. Islam's legs were totally fine at the end of the fight.) and the final G'n'P rush -reminder: I've stated stand up- he landed more significant strikes than Volk in his first match. Splitting hairs, but he did.
And the cleaner ones.

Even as a huge Volk fan (rooted for him), being honest it's true that Islam didn't seem to be at his best that night because of the rehydration stuff.

He's not very busy, but his accuracy and defense are outstanding and he seems to carry serious power.

Being a Muay-heavy southpaw plays in his favor and makes him very hard to figure out. But DP is a right-handed southpaw, and still.


If a somewhat diminished Islam handled that well vs prime Volk (yes, a FW, I don't care: it was f*ing Volk) I believe he could fare well against anyone before him. Edgar, BJ Penn, you name it.
 
Islam's a good striker but I think his striking moving forward can be very concerning because his feet don't follow his body at times which even volk pointed out. When he threw combos moving forward against moicano he slipped because his feet were out of position. But in terms of counter striking and defense he is definitely as good as it gets
 
ilia is so hot, probably the most bangable dude on the roster. He’s kinda like a pocket pussy, he’s so small you could just pick him up and bounce him up on and down till the job is done. Part from his hotness though I just don’t see him winning this. Islam is going to be too big, too dominant in the wrestling. In fact I think he’s going to make it easy. Ilia will be hoping for a big Hail Mary punch but just don’t see it happening. He should have stayed in the manleter division.
 
jooohnmatrix said:
ilia is so hot, probably the most bangable dude on the roster. He’s kinda like a pocket pussy, he’s so small you could just pick him up and bounce him up on and down till the job is done. Part from his hotness though I just don’t see him winning this. Islam is going to be too big, too dominant in the wrestling. In fact I think he’s going to make it easy. Ilia will be hoping for a big Hail Mary punch but just don’t see it happening. He should have stayed in the manleter division.
This is way Worse than the thread dude
 
jooohnmatrix said:
ilia is so hot, probably the most bangable dude on the roster. He’s kinda like a pocket pussy, he’s so small you could just pick him up and bounce him up on and down till the job is done. Part from his hotness though I just don’t see him winning this. Islam is going to be too big, too dominant in the wrestling. In fact I think he’s going to make it easy. Ilia will be hoping for a big Hail Mary punch but just don’t see it happening. He should have stayed in the manleter division.
How's this posters "credibility?" Still good?
 
Best ever striking in the division? That's definitely debatable.

I'd say even Edson Barboza is a better pure striker.

Now mixed martial artist all around? He has a strong case, particularly with his wrestling and subs game.
 
jooohnmatrix said:
You sound a bit homophobic bro, what’s your problem?
I thought it was a solid post, It's exactly why i come here actually. Lately, I've been facing criticism from some posters around the net. They say my outlandish ramblings lack credibillity, I was just wondering what is credible and what isn't. Since I'm not of the homosexual persuasion I asked a resident expert (that's a joke he's actually a cool guy)
 
Islams stand up is indeed extremely good. His cross is especially sharp, he fires it down the pipe with a lot of speed and pep.
 
