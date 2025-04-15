Not a hot take: until Ilia measures vs him, Islam has the best stand up @ 155. And a case for the best ever in the division.

Sure, the wrestling threat plays a huge factor but is part of the game.

Besides eye test (light on the feet, effective soviet-style forward punching, quick and smooth kicks, hardly buys any feints) just look at his stats against DP and Volk #1



Outlanded Poirier by far, specially to the head.

Excluding low kicks and teeps (were not heavy, damaging ones, but a way to manage distance. Islam's legs were totally fine at the end of the fight.) and the final G'n'P rush -reminder: I've stated stand up- he landed more significant strikes than Volk in his first match. Splitting hairs, but he did.

And the cleaner ones.



Even as a huge Volk fan (rooted for him), being honest it's true that Islam didn't seem to be at his best that night because of the rehydration stuff.



He's not very busy, but his accuracy and defense are outstanding and he seems to carry serious power.



Being a Muay-heavy southpaw plays in his favor and makes him very hard to figure out. But DP is a right-handed southpaw, and still.





If a somewhat diminished Islam handled that well vs prime Volk (yes, a FW, I don't care: it was f*ing Volk) I believe he could fare well against anyone before him. Edgar, BJ Penn, you name it.