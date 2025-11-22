Not a Belal fan but…

You could tell after the eye-poke that Belal was NOT going to quit…

Dude was intent on continuing to fight and did not want the weak way out…

Unlike…well, let’s just leave it right there.

Props to Waldo also for coming in to fight after just a short time after he got poked.

PS: This post sponsored by the makers of Visine.
 
Belal is reincarnation of king leonidas, he is Jon Jones, Muhammad Ali, Scotty Pippen of UFC

Belal Muhammad is true GOAT of mixed marshall arts
Pippen? Don’t short change Belal man…

Belal is the Palestinian Dwayne Wade bruh.
 
UFC is doubling down on allowing eye pokes. If you get poked in the UFC, I guess the message is that's your problem pussy, just deal and get a KO cause it won't be reflected on the cards.
Just Bleed you sissy.
 
Agreed, he is quite the strong competitor! Very inspiring despite the loss.
 
Ridiculous we didn't get a 1-pt deduction for the second one. The new rule should be NO warnings, no accidentals. You eye poke you get -1, do it again you're auto DQ'd. We would rarely if ever seen one again.
 
If Garry had any power he would have slept Belal. This win means very little
 
there are level in eyes pokes, this one was not so bad

i got a cornea scratch from a pebble while riding my bicycle,
it was painful all the time,
i did not had a full night sleep for 3 weeks
and it took a full month to recover
Rock in your eye, you're basically a UFC fighter now. <5>
 
Belal went from boring to a dog fighting brawler ...

He just needs better take downs and he could colby the whole division. But nobody can do it for long there only one merab
 
