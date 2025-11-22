Not a Belal fan but…

DiazSlap
You could tell after the eye-poke that Belal was NOT going to quit…
Dude was intent on continuing to fight and did not want the weak way out…
Unlike…well, let’s just leave it right there.
Props to Waldo also for coming in to fight after just a short time after he got poked.
PS: This post sponsored by the makers of Visine.
