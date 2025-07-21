  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Nature & Animals Nose Size Predicts Adult Erectile Penile Length: Chunlu Xu, Tao Song, Yutian Dai, Guohai Sun.

A bunch of asians studying penises have confirmed long standing prejudices of nose to penile size.

"Previous studies have proved that nose size has a positive correlation with stretched penile length but stretched penile length does not fully represent erectile penile length. It is considered that the formation and growing ability of the penis is determined by the action of androgen in the fetal period and nose size has also been determined to some extent before birth. If the nose size is indeed related to the length of the penis, there must be a common mechanism behind it. To further confirm the relationship between nose size and penile length, especially erectile penile length, a correlation analysis was carried out by collecting general data and the data related to the nose, ears, and genitals of 377 males aged 20–56 years, including erectile penile length and erectile penile circumference. The results revealed that nose size had the highest correlation with erectile penile length (r = 0.507, p = 0) and flaccid penile length (r = 0.451, p = 0). Therefore, it is believed that nose size is an independent predictor of flaccid and erectile penile length, and the common factors that contribute to this correlation may appear in the fetal period."

Who is funding this kind of "research"?
wtf.gif
 
Your standard sherdogger - 6'5, 250lb, sub 10% body fat and a giant ...nose <lol>
 
I guess that also shows a correlation between flacid size and erectile size.

Growers are outliers or "less common".
 
I have an avg to smaller nose but an above average size hammer (according to my Mom). I call BS to the research.
 
Asians trying to solve the mystery of their small dicks
 
