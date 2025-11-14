Nose of 322

rear naked ankle pick

rear naked ankle pick

I was watching the press conference and i noticed something...

1763138779291.png

Will curved nose warriors (cauliflower nose havers) take a win home or will the straight nose warriors prevail?
 
The casualties of the fight game lol. They can get it fixed once they call it a career though.
 
jitzmonkey said:
Did they make them female presenting or whatever, too?
Cmon son.

You think we NOT gonna make female ones??

WE HAVE THE TECHNOLOGY

valentina-shevchenko.gif

9986cb5fff621512eb94a52e93f05a35.gif
 
Kopylov also has a particularly smashed up schnozz. Here’s hoping he KOs Bitch-Shot Rodriguez this weekend
 
jitzmonkey said:
So no one's gonna talk about Valentina looking like a T-800?


Did they make them female presenting or whatever, too?
I was about to say she needs a fucking stylist. She is decent looking incredible shape fuck dress like a woman. No wonder no one cares about wmma they suck in and out of the cage
 
