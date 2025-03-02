  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Norwegian Marine Fuel Company Has Request to Stop Fueling US Navy Rejected by Defence Minister

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) - NATO member Norway will continue to supply fuel for U.S. Navy ships, the country's defence minister said on Sunday, after a call from a private marine fuel supplier to stop doing so in response to the apparent breakdown in U.S.-Ukrainian relations.
"We have seen reports raising concerns about support for U.S. Navy vessels in Norway. This is not in line with the Norwegian government's policy," Norway's Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said in a statement.

"American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway," he added.
Sandvik issued his statement after privately held Norwegian fuel supplier Haltbakk Bunkers said that it would stop supplying U.S. Navy ships in response to how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was treated at the White House on Friday.
"Huge credit to the president of Ukraine restraining himself and for keeping calm even though USA put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick... No Fuel to Americans!," the company said in a now deleted Facebook post.

Haltbakk Bunkers CEO Gunnar Gran confirmed to Norwegian newspaper VG that the company made a decision not to supply the U.S. military, but said the move would have a "symbolic" impact as it didn't have a fixed contract.
The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

---

Interesting...

I am not sure if Haltbakk are bound by the Defence Minister's decision, but it's a small sign of how unpopular this US administration is making itself in Europe.

481666224_1149505146629949_5884228370784541693_n.jpg
 
This is significant.
Europe wants us to save them for the 3rd time
 
it was them throwing shade.
it was a nuke sub that had tiny Cat diesel engine

point still stands they were puffing their chest
 
The world’s disgust with America’s current leadership was being exemplified here.
 
