North Korean AI is so powerful their weponry does performance art for the war in Ukraine. Much like their military attempts it dropped out at launch.It is hilarious to see Kim being generally critical of his own army. No ''the damn west did this'' just him being pissed at the incompotence. I mean, shouldn't his propaganda department be telling people that the mightly leader will place his hands on and heal it? How do they attribute their own people dying due to general incompotence at a public event while the supreme leader was present?North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has condemned a "serious accident" during the launch of a new warship on Thursday, calling it a "criminal act" that could not be tolerated.Parts of the 5,000-ton destroyer's bottom were crushed, tipping the vessel off balance, state media reported.Kim, who was present at the launch, has ordered the ship be restored before a key party meeting in June, and for those involved in designing the ship to be held responsible for the incident which he said "severely damaged the dignity and pride of our nation in an instant."State media reports did not mention any casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.Kim attributed Thursday's accident, which took place at a shipyard in the eastern port city of Chongjin, to "absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism".