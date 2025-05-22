International North Korean new naval destroyer falls on its side during launch

North Korean AI is so powerful their weponry does performance art for the war in Ukraine. Much like their military attempts it dropped out at launch.

It is hilarious to see Kim being generally critical of his own army. No ''the damn west did this'' just him being pissed at the incompotence. I mean, shouldn't his propaganda department be telling people that the mightly leader will place his hands on and heal it? How do they attribute their own people dying due to general incompotence at a public event while the supreme leader was present?

www.bbc.com

Kim Jong Un slams 'serious accident' at warship launch

The failed launch "severely damaged the dignity and pride of our nation in an instant," says the North Korean leader.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has condemned a "serious accident" during the launch of a new warship on Thursday, calling it a "criminal act" that could not be tolerated.

Parts of the 5,000-ton destroyer's bottom were crushed, tipping the vessel off balance, state media reported.

Kim, who was present at the launch, has ordered the ship be restored before a key party meeting in June, and for those involved in designing the ship to be held responsible for the incident which he said "severely damaged the dignity and pride of our nation in an instant."

State media reports did not mention any casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.
Kim attributed Thursday's accident, which took place at a shipyard in the eastern port city of Chongjin, to "absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism".


choe-hyon-class-after-copy.jpg
 
I bet it tipped over because Kim Jong Un's fat ass was standing on one side of the ship without a counterweight on the other side
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un condemns warship accident as 'criminal'​

By Jack Kim and Josh Smith

  • Destroyer one of the largest warships to be built by North Korea
  • Leader Kim criticises accident for tarnishing state dignity
  • Vessel was side-launched, likely due to limited resources
  • North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles, Seoul says
SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - A major accident occurred on Wednesday during the launch of a new North Korean warship while Kim Jong Un was attending the event, with the isolated state's leader calling it a "criminal act" that could not be tolerated, state media KCNA reported.

Kim, who witnessed the failed launch of the 5,000-ton destroyer, excoriated the accident as caused by "carelessness" that tarnished national dignity, and ordered the ship restored before a ruling party meeting in June, KCNA said on Thursday.

The report did not say whether there were any casualties.
The accident happened when the destroyer was being eased into the water in a so-called side launch, a manoeuvre that was risky for a ship that size given the technical and financial challenges the North faced, military analysts said.
The mishap likely occurred in front of a large crowd at the northeastern port of Chongjin, increasing the public humiliation for Kim, they said.

KCNA said the incident was caused by a loss of balance while the vessel was being launched and sections of the bottom of the warship were crushed, but did not give more details of damage sustained.

"Kim Jong Un made stern assessment saying that it was a serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism ... and could not be tolerated," KCNA reported.

The accident "brought the dignity and self-respect of our state to a collapse", Kim said, adding an immediate restoration of the destroyer was "not merely a practical issue but a political issue directly related to the authority of the state."

South Korea's military said the ship was now lying on its side in the water.
The North fired multiple cruise missiles from an area south of the port around the time the accident was reported, Seoul's military said.

"DEEPLY HUMILIATING"

The rare public disclosure of an accident follows a report of the launch of another destroyer of a similar size in April, also attended by Kim, at the west coast shipyard of Nampho.

North Korea has previously experienced accidents such as a satellite launch failure and apartment building collapse that have been subsequently used to promote the role of the leadership in correcting the problems.

The 5,000-ton destroyers launched by North Korea this year are the country's largest warships yet, part of leader Kim's push to upgrade its naval power with vessels capable of carrying and launching dozens of missiles.

In a report last week on preparations for the latest launch, U.S.-based 38 North said it appeared the ship would be side-launched from the quay.
Such a method has not been previously observed in launching warships in North Korea, but it was likely chosen because the shipyard did not have enough space or an incline to direct the vessel's stern first into the water, military analysts said.

The North also lacked floating or dry docks that are common in advanced shipbuilding states, with a stern launch normally requiring more sophisticated equipment, retired South Korean submarine commander Choi Il said.

"Pushing from the side is the most basic, simplest and cheapest" if done right, he said.

Yang Wuk, an Asan Institute for Policy Studies military expert, said the botched launch of the country's largest warship was embarrassing for the country.

"The fact that this kind of accident occurred and became public would be deeply humiliating for North Korea," Yang said.

Commercial satellite imagery of the shipyard the day before the launch showed the destroyer positioned on the quay with support vessels by its side and its missile tube magazines exposed.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-...ndemns-warship-accident-kcna-says-2025-05-22/
 
Some of the state propaganda from before it sank. Kim’s hair is awesome, too bad his country is a steaming pile of count dooku

 
Be afraid. They're a very scary and serious nation...
 
Feel sorry for everyone involved in this launch that will be absolutely fucked over this and probably even people who had nothing to do with it like their family
 
Andy Capp said:
I just have one question.

What the fuck is unscientific empiricism? It sounds like he means "making shit up" but then, it isn't empiricism.
Click to expand...
It's an oxymoron from a moron. I laughed out loud when I read that too.
 
