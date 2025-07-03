International North Korea sending 30k troops to Ukraine

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
6,514
Reaction score
6,238
It is quite a lot. Ill equipped or not. It is 30k and the 11k present. I wonder did something happen lately that made Russia and NK more assured. Like someone is helping them on the inside.



www.independent.co.uk

Ukraine war latest: Deputy head of Russian Navy killed in Ukrainian attack on Kursk

A regional governor confirmed Major General Mikhail Gudkov was killed in a Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Kursk region
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk

www.kyivpost.com

North Korea to Reinforce Moscow With 30,000 Troops, Officials Say

Pyongyang is reportedly going to triple its troop deployments against Ukraine by sending another 25,000 to 30,000 troops to reinforce the 11,000 troops sent last year.
www.kyivpost.com www.kyivpost.com
 
Last edited:
It is worse than if just guys.
Actually russia doesn't needs them too much...

However they most likely does this like last time: real target is to get more weapons and ammunition supplies. Maybe also ballistic missiles next batch.

North Korea is sending ammunition for howitzers and mortars, a lot , plus MRLS stuff: launchers and 107 mm, 122 mm, 240 mm missiles.

Last time when they sent troops for " training " in Russia, they had significantly increased weapons and ammo supplies. Unfortunately a lot ...
 
I was assured that:

1) Russia was just weeks away from giving up.
2) Trump would negotiate a peace treaty.
3) Ukraine would be defeated after the thaw.
4) The untrained Norks would defect.

I have been lied to.
 
I wonder what Putin offered Fat Boy in return?

There were pictures last week of Fat Boy crying over the coffins of Best Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine. He'd better get used to seeing a lot more coffins with flags draped over them. Russians will use the NK's as cannon fodder to soak up Ukrainian ammo.
 
Stoic1 said:
I was assured that:

1) Russia was just weeks away from giving up.
2) Trump would negotiate a peace treaty.
3) Ukraine would be defeated after the thaw.
4) The untrained Norks would defect.

I have been lied to.
Click to expand...
Who cares how trained they are or aren't trained at all ....

Kim had supplied MRLS launchers and missiles for them. 107 mm, 122 mm, 240 mm.
Btw 122 mm is compatible with USSR era Grad models....so russia easy peasy might use...

They had supplied at least 100 ballistic missiles...
They had supplied millions of shells for howitzers and mortars...all this is used in Ukr.
 
KnightTemplar said:
I wonder what Putin offered Fat Boy in return?

There were pictures last week of Fat Boy crying over the coffins of Best Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine. He'd better get used to seeing a lot more coffins with flags draped over them. Russians will use the NK's as cannon fodder to soak up Ukrainian ammo.
Click to expand...
Most likely not to help Iran.
Obiviously we see scene.


Unfortunately I think that russians more needs NK ammo rather than troops.
NK really might supply a lot. Then Russia will have more rockets for MRLS systems and these 122 mm they might use also from their Grad launchers etc type stuff. They are USSR era 1970 ies models clones and does work.
 
KnightTemplar said:
I wonder what Putin offered Fat Boy in return?

There were pictures last week of Fat Boy crying over the coffins of Best Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine. He'd better get used to seeing a lot more coffins with flags draped over them. Russians will use the NK's as cannon fodder to soak up Ukrainian ammo.
Click to expand...
If about Kim...they are improving missiles and Kim wants drones factory.
South Korea will be happy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Garibaldi
International Is the US part of the axis of evil now?
5 6 7
Replies
127
Views
4K
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot
Hog-train
International Trump administration Considers Withdrawing Thousands of Troops From South Korea
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
Damien Karras
Damien Karras

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,194
Messages
57,515,222
Members
175,736
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top