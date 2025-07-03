PBAC
It is quite a lot. Ill equipped or not. It is 30k and the 11k present. I wonder did something happen lately that made Russia and NK more assured. Like someone is helping them on the inside.
Ukraine war latest: Deputy head of Russian Navy killed in Ukrainian attack on Kursk
A regional governor confirmed Major General Mikhail Gudkov was killed in a Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Kursk region
www.independent.co.uk
North Korea to Reinforce Moscow With 30,000 Troops, Officials Say
Pyongyang is reportedly going to triple its troop deployments against Ukraine by sending another 25,000 to 30,000 troops to reinforce the 11,000 troops sent last year.
www.kyivpost.com
