I've seen this posted recently by a number of questionable sources. Probably nothing to it as of now. The video is from the Sun and I've seen some rumblings of it elsewhere.



Imagine being picked out by your supreme leader to go fight in a country you have never heard of and have zero geographic knowledge of alongside an ally that doesn't speak your language.

Imagine being a regional superpower and you lack the means to fight a war on your own border without calling for help from a country you have zero cultural ties with.

Imagine taking ground in a single village and seeing more food than you have ever seen in your life housed in a single building.





